Across the country, residents and farmers alike are experiencing warmer temperatures than usual, with some speculating this could lead to a potential drought. It is only the beginning of the summer season, so far Muscatine County’s crops seem to growing steadily.

“In general, they’re doing very well,” Iowa State University Extension Field Agronomist Virgil Schmitt said. “A lot of people, I think, are really surprised at how well the crops look, given the lack of rainfall that we’ve had.”

Schmitt cited the reason for this early crop success being the rains that Muscatine County received over the winter season, which in turn soaked into the ground because of the ground not freezing as much as it typically would.

“The tile-lines were running by the time we got to planting, which meant that the soils were holding everything that they could hold and were dumping out the excess,” he continued. “The bank account, so to speak, was completely full, and basically we’ve been living off of that.”

Schmitt added that the dry spring was able to promote deep rooting, allowing the plants to find deeper moisture. While some drier and sandier areas may see some moisture stress, the rest seem to be doing well despite the warmer temperatures.

As for what the future could hold if these temperatures persist, Schmitt said that about 24 inches of moisture is needed to complete a crop. Typically, average soils can hold 10-12 inches of moisture.

“We started off the season with about half of what we need, and young plants don’t use moisture really rapidly, so we have not greatly depleted that supply, which is the good news,” he said. “The bad news is that when the plants really get into rapid growth, they suck up moisture really fast. What is left in the soil at this point in time, there is absolutely no way that it’s going to take us on into harvest.”

While more rain is needed, things aren’t completely doom and gloom, Schmitt assured.

“With the corn, what it really boils down to is that the corn plant determines how many rows around its ears of corn are going to be when it has about five to six leaves out," he said. "We are now well beyond that, so the number of rows around has already been determined.”

Additionally, he noted that as the plant approaches pollination, it takes an assessment of its condition to try and determine how many kernels it can produce. That affects the length of the ears.

Unfortunately, this means that if the corn plants aren’t “happy” in that time before pollination, it could result in a lower kernel count.

At this time, the forecast is calling for near-normal precipitation, which while not ideal should still result in more precipitation than what the county has been seeing this month, despite July normally being one of the driest months of the year. Schmitt also pointed out that weather events such as the current El Nino and the eventual shifting of all the wildfire smoke from Canada could also result in more precipitation, stating that he’s optimistic for it.

In the meantime, until the rain consistently returns, Schmitt suggested that local farmers should cut back on their fungicide applications while also keeping an eye on likely-returning insect pests such as Japanese beetles, grasshoppers and potato leafhoppers.

“I think if people keep those in mind, they’ll also know what to look for,” he said. “If we don’t pick up rains, there’s no reason to worry about diseases, but they should be watching for insects, and then likewise if it starts to rain, the insect population isn’t going to be too troublesome but we’ll need to watch those leaf diseases.”