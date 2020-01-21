MUSCATINE — With the school closing this year, Muscatine students and alumni can now have something to remember Central Middle School.
Starting this week, the Muscatine Community School District is selling Remembering CMS shirts.
“There’s a lot of history to this place. This school is a landmark of the community, so we wanted to do something for the community as we say goodbye to it to have something to remember it by,” said Troy Kulland, 7th grade counselor and CMS culture committee member. “It’s kind of like a way of saying goodbye. You can look at it from a sad point of view, but it’s also an exciting time.”
The Board of Education approved closing both Central Middle School and Colorado Elementary in November 2018. Despite some controversy and concerns, the Board is following through with these plans and CMS will close at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Both middle schools will combine into one be renamed Susan Clark Junior High.
“We just wanted to have a memento from Central, to recognize that it was closing and wouldn’t be used in the capacity that it has been used,” Elizabeth Negus said.
Negus is another CMS culture committee member, along with being a social studies teacher at CMS. “Us as a staff, we’ve done that for quite a while. We’ve had t-shirts when someone was getting married and we have a staff t-shirt now, so it just seemed fitting that we would have one final shirt.”
For those interested in these shirts, they can choose between getting a t-shirt, long sleeve shirt or a hooded sweatshirt in either CMS Charger Green or Muskie Purple and Gold, with each color having its own unique design and slogan.
The shirts are being made through Phelps USA, a local company that also makes the Muskie Apparel for Muscatine High School, and orders on the CMS shirts will be accepted until Jan. 31. Kulland mentioned that if there are a lot of orders and it seems like more people want them after the cutoff date, there may be a chance to re-open the CMS remembrance shirt store.
“The hardest part was deciding which designs to go with, but Phelps was great throughout the process,” said Kulland.
However, these shirts shouldn’t be mistaken as any sort of fundraiser, the school isn’t making any money off these shirts and neither is the Muscatine School District. The price of the shirts only covers the cost of making them.
“What we decided that we wanted to make the cost (of the shirts) as low as possible, because we really want people to buy the product just because it’s for them,” Kulland said, “It goes back to it being about the people that attended Central. If we racked up the cost, we didn’t want that to be an issue for people. We just wanted to sell a product to help you remember how awesome this place was.”
If you’re interested in buying one of these shirts, visit https://stores.inksoft.com/PhelpsUSA_remembering_central/shop/home.
