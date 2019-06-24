MUSCATINE — Muscatine Police have heard a few reports of air conditioner unit thefts in recent weeks.
Police Chief Brett Talkington said one unit was taken over the weekend with a couple others damaged over the past two weeks as people sought to take copper coil or aluminum. He said a Muscatine company also had a "large amount" of copper stolen from a storage bin outside.
Talkington said thefts and criminal mischief like this occurs periodically during the year and typically depend on what material is bringing in the most money per pound. Copper is selling at a higher price now, he said, and that may be a factor in the recent thefts.
The average local resale cost of No. 1 copper is $2.22 per pound and No. 2 copper is $2.02 per pound. Sheet iron sells at $52 per gross ton or 2,240 pounds, and compressors from units can be scrapped for $0.7 per pound. Average air conditioning units contain a few pounds of copper along with other metals.
Talkington said the best way for residents to protect their appliances is to call the police at 563-263-9922 if "something or someone looks out of place." Officers can't respond if they don't know what's going on, he said.
"Citizen engagement helps the police solve many crimes each year," he said. "Without the help of the citizens of Muscatine and Fruitland it makes our job much more difficult. We all live in this community and should strive to help cut down on crime by being diligent in our everyday lives and report crimes if you witness them."
He said many times, law enforcement learns of incidents after they occur and when those responsible have left the area and are unidentifiable.
