As the new year begins, winter comes to Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Over New Year’s weekend, the city of Muscatine got around 6 inches of snow in the first winter storm to hit the area this season, and predictions are the mild weather that had been in the area leading up to the storm may be gone for the season.
When meteorologist Timothy Gunkel got to the National Weather Service office at the Quad Cities International Airport on Sunday morning, he discovered the door was frozen shut. With a reported minus-2 degree temperature, he said that this was common and he was eventually able to open the door. He said that Muscatine, being along the Mississippi River, tended to be a bit warmer than the Quad-Cities area.
“There were very strong winds that kept the snow blowing around all day and making the roads impassable for some,” Gunkel said, of the winter weather that moved through the area Saturday.
While six inches of snow is the average across the Muscatine area, he said that there have been a variety of reports of snowfall totals, with some areas reporting as much as nine inches of snow. He also reported the storm brought 15 to 20 mph winds throughout the day with a few gusts throughout. He commented the strong winds made it difficult to measure the amount of snow the area received. After the storm settled, the temperature dropped to negative numbers during Saturday night.
While the temperature in Muscatine Sunday afternoon was in the single digits, Gunkel predicted the temperature would rise for a few days next week before dropping again. He said Monday could be in the 20s and Tuesday could be in the 30s before the temperature drops to single digits later in the week.