As the new year begins, winter comes to Muscatine

MUSCATINE — Over New Year’s weekend, the city of Muscatine got around 6 inches of snow in the first winter storm to hit the area this season, and predictions are the mild weather that had been in the area leading up to the storm may be gone for the season.

When meteorologist Timothy Gunkel got to the National Weather Service office at the Quad Cities International Airport on Sunday morning, he discovered the door was frozen shut. With a reported minus-2 degree temperature, he said that this was common and he was eventually able to open the door. He said that Muscatine, being along the Mississippi River, tended to be a bit warmer than the Quad-Cities area.

“There were very strong winds that kept the snow blowing around all day and making the roads impassable for some,” Gunkel said, of the winter weather that moved through the area Saturday.