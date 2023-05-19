Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, was the first of what will probably be many presidential hopefuls to visit Muscatine as campaigning season for the 2024 Iowa caucuses is underway.

On Thursday, Hutchinson — an attorney, businessman and politician — visited Muscatine GOP headquarters and met several of the members. In May 2022, Hutchinson said he planned to run for president in the 2024 race even if former President Donald Trump ran. He announced his candidacy on April 2 and has called for Trump to drop out of the race following his indictment.

“Iowa is obviously very important,” Hutchinson said. “Your job is to screen our candidates and to give us the opportunity for job interviews. I have to tell you, there isn’t going to be anyone more experienced running for president than the experience I bring.”

The Iowa caucus will be held Feb. 5, 2024. The presidential election will be held Nov. 5, 2024.

He cited his work as governor with lowering taxes from 7% to 4.9% as well as creating 100,000 jobs. Hutchinson also spoke of public service that he had done while working for the federal government including work with the Drug Enforcement Agency and founding the Department of Homeland Security after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Hutchinson also commented that as governor he helped develop women’s sports through Title IX. He said he signed a law in Arkansas prohibiting biological males from competing in women’s sports. He said that was common sense but important.

“I’m running for president because I believe we need a course correction in our country,” he said. “We are the greatest country on the planet, but this administration — the Biden administration — has failed us on border security; they have failed us on energy policy; they have failed us with oppressive regulations that hurt our business; they have shown weakness in Afghanistan that caused Russia to be more aggressive and China to be more aggressive. We have to reverse that pattern, and that is why we need new leadership in Washington to right the ship.”

He said the top issue would be the economy. Citing excessive federal spending as a cause of economic problems, he said as governor there was more money coming from Washington, D.C., than was needed and much was sent back. He stressed the need for a balanced budget at the federal level.

A “pro-growth energy policy” was also a priority. Hutchinson said the American president should not have to go to foreign nations and ask them to produce more energy. He also said it was important for the country to support agriculture.

Hutchinson said American also needed to be sure the border was protected. He says he knows what needs to be done to make sure it’s secure and immigration can be controlled.

He also said the United States needed to be strong in its support of Ukraine and make sure Russia was weakened and not a threat of Europe.

“I believe in America,” he said. “I believe this election is critically important, and I’m here in Iowa to make my case.”