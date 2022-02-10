Ascentra Credit Union gives $3,700 to Muscatine County Salvation Army

MUSCATINE – Starting in October, Ascentra Credit Union gave its members a chance to help their local Salvation Army facilities as they prepared for the 2021 Red Kettle season. Now, one season later, the totals have all been tallied.

Ascentra Credit Union raised $23,100 for the Salvation Army through its Ride 50 auto loan promotion from the 2021 holiday season. Through this promotion, any Ascentra member taking out an auto loan or refinancing earned $50 for themselves and passed $50 along to their branch’s Salvation Army.

The Ascentra Muscatine branch raised $3,700, donated to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County two weeks ago.

According to Lt. Greg Bock, this is the largest donation they have received from Ascentra.

“I was shocked to see the amount,” Bock said. “But it was a very welcomed surprise. After a very long and challenging Christmas campaign season, the fact that Ascentra and their members came through with that much support for those in need, it was just a good feeling to know that we still have strong community partners out there willing to help us in our mission.”

“Every time I went by their credit union and saw their marketing, I was just blown away. (Their promoting) was top-notch, and to see how much detail and time they put into making sure that this campaign was successful, it was just amazing," he said.

Bock’s goal for the 2021 Red Kettle Drive had been $190,000, and raised $240,000 for local programs and services to help those within the county who are in need.

“There was a concern all season long of not meeting the goal – and that’s always a concern, but it was especially true in 2021,” Bock said. “So to have the support we did from the community at large, but also through folks like Ascentra, is to know that these community partners can come through with checks like that.”

“No matter what it is, this community just shows up and show that they care with their pocketbook," he said. "They make sure that people have what they need in their times of distress or confusion or heartbreak. This is a caring community, and I say that because I’ve experienced it.”

Ascentra Credit Union has held the Ride 50 campaign since 2018. In a news release, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Naeve said “We are so impressed by the results of our Ride 50 promotion. With the impact the pandemic is having, we knew that we needed to find a way to help. This promotion was designed to encourage our members to not only save money through our great rates, but also join us in raising money for a good cause that benefits people in our own communities.”

