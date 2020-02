Dale Owen, president and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union, at right, presents a check to Muscatine Salvation Army Lt. Liz Bock, co-officer, and Janeth “Sissy” Rogers, office administrator, of the at their office in Muscatine on February 14, 2020. The donation was generated through Ascentra’s RIDE 50 auto loan campaign. On approved loans, Ascentra give $50 to the member and $50 to the Salvation Army of their choice.