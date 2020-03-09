Askew says Muscatine County gave him incomplete information in a records request

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County Board of Supervisors candidate is calling ‘foul,’ claiming he did not receive everything he requested during a Freedom of Information Act request to the county.
During the public comment portion of the regular supervisors meeting Monday, candidate Ed Askew said he was not given several items, including a rejection letter from the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) mental health region. He had been given a CD-ROM of information he had requested, but said many items were not included. He also said he had contacted the SEIL region and requested the same information, which he was emailed inside of an hour later. He said SEIL had given him the original application to join, several minutes from meetings and rejection letters, as well as emails between Muscatine County and SEIL.
“What I say to you all is on these FOIA requests is make sure they are complete when you send them back and make sure that you review your records with the documents,” Askew admonished the board. “I had to go to a different governmental agency to get the documents and then to get confirmation that you guys received the documents.”
Askew provided copies of the documents he had received. None of the file names had been the same, he said.
During later discussion, Supervisor Nathan Mather made sure Askew had been given everything he had requested and learned that the county had not received a letter from the SEIL region regarding rejection in February. The announcement was made during a supervisor meeting that the SEIL region’s finance committee was recommending the region not accept Muscatine County.
After voting to leave the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region in October 2019 citing financial mismanagement, Muscatine County attempted twice to join SEIL, and were denied both times. The county currently will not be a member of the region after the end of the fiscal year on July 1. The region includes Scott, Muscatine, Jackson, Cedar and Clinton counties.
Also during public comment, Askew said the county should request the Eastern Iowa Region to admit Muscatine County rather than wait for the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) to place Muscatine County within a region. He contended the Eastern Iowa Region is beginning its budgeting process with the idea that Muscatine County will be a member in the coming year.
“Draft a letter — just send the application you sent to SEIL, just change the names — draft a letter and ask to be admitted back into Eastern Iowa and keep a step ahead of DHS,” Askew said. “Who knows what they are going to do and what kind of services we may not have in the interim time?”
Previously Askew had asked about DHS forcing a region to accept Muscatine County. He said DHS would prefer a county and region to come to an understanding on their own. He asked if the county has any plans to get accepted to a region before the end of the fiscal year. Chair Jeff Sorensen said it is the intent to be a member of a region, but declined to answer if there were any strong prospects.