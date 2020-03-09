Askew says Muscatine County gave him incomplete information in a records request

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County Board of Supervisors candidate is calling ‘foul,’ claiming he did not receive everything he requested during a Freedom of Information Act request to the county.

During the public comment portion of the regular supervisors meeting Monday, candidate Ed Askew said he was not given several items, including a rejection letter from the Southeast Iowa Link (SEIL) mental health region. He had been given a CD-ROM of information he had requested, but said many items were not included. He also said he had contacted the SEIL region and requested the same information, which he was emailed inside of an hour later. He said SEIL had given him the original application to join, several minutes from meetings and rejection letters, as well as emails between Muscatine County and SEIL.

“What I say to you all is on these FOIA requests is make sure they are complete when you send them back and make sure that you review your records with the documents,” Askew admonished the board. “I had to go to a different governmental agency to get the documents and then to get confirmation that you guys received the documents.”

Askew provided copies of the documents he had received. None of the file names had been the same, he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}