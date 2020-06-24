Askew says supervisors' use of personal email raises questions

Anyone can request public records, and the governmental entity has 10 to 20 days to respond. In some cases the governmental entity can charge a fee for the work required to create the documents, which is at the discretion of the department creating them.

According to information received from another FOIA request, the four supervisors used private email accounts from the time they were elected until mid-May when they were assigned county email addresses. On the county’s website, emails to reach the county supervisors are all county addresses.

Muscatine County Supervisor Nathan Mather said when he took office in 2017 he was asked for an email where he could be reached and he gave the email address he normally used. He said he didn't recall ever having a discussion about the supervisors getting county email addresses. Mather said he had looked at what the other supervisors were doing and they had been using their own email addresses.

"Someone raised some issues about that so we decided that we could go to a county email," Mather said. "There was no problem with that."

Randy Evans, the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council said elected officials using private email accounts is permissible under Iowa law, but the contents are applicable to the same open records laws as any other official document.