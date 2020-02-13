Assessor askings include 11-cent tax hike

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The new budget shows a $104,400 reserve for those activities, with plans to eventually raise that amount to $174,000 in the next two years to use toward those projects.

The conference board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on March 3 at 4:30 p.m. in the assessor’s office in the Louisa County Courthouse, Wapello. The board is expected to act on the budget after the public hearing. It must be certified to the county auditor by March 15.

In other action during the meeting, Smith reported that board of review member Von Smith had resigned, leaving a vacancy for a six-year term that will expire on Dec. 31, 2021. The board discussed possible replacements, but tabled any decision until the March 3 meeting.

A motion to allow hiring outside counsel for a possible appeal of the lawsuit with the levee and drainage district was also approved. In a related decision, the board also approved paying $75 per day to board of review member Scott Heater for three days spent testifying and preparing for the trial, which was held in November.

Board of review members are paid $75 per day when the board meets to review tax assessment appeals and conduct other business, although the conference board also agreed Tuesday to increase that rate to $100 per day.