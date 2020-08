The city of Muscatine’s Automated Traffic Enforcement vehicle will be deployed throughout the city looking for careless motorists over the next two weeks. The ATE mobile vehicle locations are planned for the 400 block of Evans (Aug. 24-25); 2800 block of Mittman (Aug. 26-27); 3200 block of Hershey (Aug. 31-Sept. 1); and 800 block of Weir (Sept. 2-3).