MUSCATINE — The city of Muscatine did not at first succeed in its plan to reopen Mississippi Drive during high river levels. Public Works Director Brian Stineman may try, try again with newly gathered information.
"The idea was to plug the inlets at the Walnut Street intersection so the water could not backflow through the inlets into the street," Stineman said in a news release from the city. "And then we could pump the water back into Riverside Park. If it worked, we would have been able to keep Mississippi Drive open longer."
The experiment to temporarily keep floodwater off the street was done Wednesday morning, but was not as successful as Stineman had hoped, the news release read. He said the department would try again after the river receded, but that could take some time. River levels are expected to remain at or above major flood stage into May.
"If we install the plugs when the river is lower, we would just have to pump out any rain water that accumulates,” Stineman said. “This might succeed or it might not. We are just looking for ways to keep Mississippi Drive open to traffic longer."
Crews pumped water off the roadway after plugging inlets. Water was collected by suction truck and pumped into Riverside Park, dropping the the water level on the road about one to two inches. The plan appeared unsuccessful when an inlet seal failed, leaking water back onto the road. Water also bubbled up from the the ground beneath the railroad.
Prior to the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project, the road would close when the river reached 18.5 feet. Raising the roadbed and improved drainage allow the road to remain open until 19.8 feet.
"You cannot downplay the significance of what we were able to accomplish with the reconstruction of Mississippi Drive," Jim Edgmond, City Engineer said, 'in terms of being able to keep the street open for traffic longer."
The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded Monday the Mississippi River at Muscatine crested at 20.73 feet and is forecast to fall to 20 feet over the weekend. NWS also predicts a 50-75 percent chance of a 23-foot crest April 15-22, with the highest crests anticipated between April 8-18. Any heavy rains through the end of April could change those estimates. The record crest in July 1993 was 25.61 feet.
