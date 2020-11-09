ATV ordinance passes first reading by Muscatine County Board of Supervisors

MUSCATINE — After no comments were made during a public hearing at the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the first reading of an ordinance allowing the use of ATVs on county roads was approved.

The ordinance identifies regulations regarding the use of all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on county roadways and in unincorporated cities. It does not apply to golf carts. According to the ordinance a registered ATV or UTV may be operated on secondary highways, but are limited to roadways lying outside the city limits of any unincorporated town that does not have a regulation in effect.

“I think we did a lot of work bringing different perspectives from our departments,” supervisor Scott Sauer said.

He said that as the ordinance moves forward, the board will reexamine it after a year to see if any changes need to be made to it.

Supervisor Nathan Mather said his preference was not to have restrictions, but he is happy there will be the ordinance in place as opposed to no ordinance at all.

Two more readings are scheduled for the ordinance during the next two weeks.