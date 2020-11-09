ATV ordinance passes first reading by Muscatine County Board of Supervisors

MUSCATINE — After no comments were made during a public hearing at the regular Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the first reading of an ordinance allowing the use of ATVs on county roads was approved.
The ordinance identifies regulations regarding the use of all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on county roadways and in unincorporated cities. It does not apply to golf carts. According to the ordinance a registered ATV or UTV may be operated on secondary highways, but are limited to roadways lying outside the city limits of any unincorporated town that does not have a regulation in effect.
“I think we did a lot of work bringing different perspectives from our departments,” supervisor Scott Sauer said.
He said that as the ordinance moves forward, the board will reexamine it after a year to see if any changes need to be made to it.
Supervisor Nathan Mather said his preference was not to have restrictions, but he is happy there will be the ordinance in place as opposed to no ordinance at all.
Two more readings are scheduled for the ordinance during the next two weeks.
According to the ordinance, an operator must have a valid driver’s license to operate one of the vehicles on secondary roads. The ordinance prohibits speeds in excess of 35 mph and driving the vehicles in a negligent manner. The ordinance also prohibits using the vehicles to pull a trailer, and the use of the vehicles while under the influence. It is also outlined which public lands are allowed or prohibited.
People operating the vehicles are required to register them with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources every year. A copy of the ordinance will be given to people registering their vehicles.
In other business, the supervisors will canvass the Nov. 3 election results during a special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
