ATV ordinance to become law after publication

MUSCATINE — After approving the third and final reading of the proposed ATV ordinance, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors announced that it would still be about a week and a half before it goes into effect.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the board unanimously approved the ordinance that regulates the operation of all-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles in Muscatine County. With the ordinance approved, it will have to be published in a local newspaper before it becomes official. Once the ordinance is published, it will appear on the Muscatine County website under the ordinances section, meaning it is then in effect.

“People should take a few minutes to review the ordinance before going out,” member Santos Saucedo said. “People need to be cautious and use common sense when operating on county roads.”

The ordinance does not permit the use of golf carts on Muscatine County roadways or the use of ATVs or UTVs on any unincorporated city streets.