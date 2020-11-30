 Skip to main content
ATV ordinance to become law after publication
ATV ordinance to become law after publication

supervisors

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors discussed a draft ATV and UTV ordinance Monday

MUSCATINE — After approving the third and final reading of the proposed ATV ordinance, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors announced that it would still be about a week and a half before it goes into effect.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the board unanimously approved the ordinance that regulates the operation of all-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles in Muscatine County. With the ordinance approved, it will have to be published in a local newspaper before it becomes official. Once the ordinance is published, it will appear on the Muscatine County website under the ordinances section, meaning it is then in effect.

“People should take a few minutes to review the ordinance before going out,” member Santos Saucedo said. “People need to be cautious and use common sense when operating on county roads.”

The ordinance does not permit the use of golf carts on Muscatine County roadways or the use of ATVs or UTVs on any unincorporated city streets.

According to the ordinance, an operator must have a valid driver’s license to operate one of the vehicles on secondary roads. The ordinance prohibits speeds in excess of 35 mph and driving the vehicles in a negligent manner. The ordinance also prohibits using the vehicles to pull a trailer, and the use of the vehicles while under the influence. It is also outlined which public lands are allowed or prohibited.

People operating the vehicles are required to register them with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources every year. A copy of the ordinance will be given to people registering their vehicles.

The supervisors also approved three county proposals received by the Muscatine County Safety Committee for the $1,000 Iowa Communities Assurance Pool Safety Grant that the county is eligible for each year. The Muscatine County administration office will submit grant applications for $2,000 for safety gloves for the sheriff’s office and safety signage for the engineer’s office.

