Audit finds West Liberty in good shape

WEST LIBERTY -- An accounting expert said West Liberty is in good financial shape, even though last year's state audit raises some issues.

In a work session before Tuesday night's council meeting, Taylor Johnson from Bowman and Miller firm in Marshalltown reviewed the fiscal year 2019-20 audit report. He said the state report was received so late it was impossible to respond to discrepancies before the following fiscal year, which has been a recurring problem in recent years. Even so, the discrepancies are "very correctable," Johnson told the council.

Mayor Robert Hartman asked if Johnson detected any embezzlement or misdeeds, particularly in the fire department, which has been under fire recently from some members of the public.

"I did not note anything of embezzlement or fraud of any kind," Johnson responded.

In other business during the regular meeting, the council:

approved payment of claims totaling $539,967;

approved Pay Estimate No. 3 of $90,951 to S.G. Construction of West Burlington for the Police and City Hall Building Upgrade Project;

approved the second reading and waived the third reading of an ordinance establishing rules and regulations for operation of golf carts, ATVs, and UTVs within city limits;

approved the second reading of an ordinance to change the zoning of 11.46 acres at the northeast corner of East Rainbow Drive and Garfield Avenue from agricultural to a combination of R-1, R-2, and R-3 Residential for a proposed subdivision;

by consensus agreed to schedule a finance committee meeting for Tuesday, July 27, to review the proposed merger of West Liberty Youth Sports into city operations;

approved a request from the Nicole Rock Dance Studio to use designated city property and facilities for an Aug. 21 event with a rain date of Aug. 28.

