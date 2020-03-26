Auditor releases report of Muscatine County finances

MUSCATINE — State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit report on Muscatine County Thursday afternoon.
According to the report, the county’s revenues totaled $32,667,314 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. The revenues were a 5.6 percent increase over the previous year. Expenses for county operations totaled $28,923,506, which was a 6.9 percent increase over the previous year. A press release from the auditor's office reported the increase in revenues and expenses was due primarily to reimbursements from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region and increased purchases for public safety communications.
The auditor’s office reported five findings related to the receipt and expenditure of funds. The findings addressed issues such as lack of segregation of duties and non-compliance with the publication requirements of Chapter 28E of the code of Iowa for two 28E organizations audited with the county. The county was provided with recommendations to address the findings.
One finding for the county and for each of the two 28E organizations are repeated from the prior year. “The County Board of Supervisors, other elected officials, and the governing bodies of the 28E organizations have a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the County’s and the 28E Organization’s operations and financial transactions,” the release said. “Oversight is typically defines as the ‘watchful and responsible care’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.”
A copy of the audit can be reviewed on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
