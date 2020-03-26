Auditor releases report of Muscatine County finances

MUSCATINE — State Auditor Rob Sand released an audit report on Muscatine County Thursday afternoon.

According to the report, the county’s revenues totaled $32,667,314 for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. The revenues were a 5.6 percent increase over the previous year. Expenses for county operations totaled $28,923,506, which was a 6.9 percent increase over the previous year. A press release from the auditor's office reported the increase in revenues and expenses was due primarily to reimbursements from the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region and increased purchases for public safety communications.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The auditor’s office reported five findings related to the receipt and expenditure of funds. The findings addressed issues such as lack of segregation of duties and non-compliance with the publication requirements of Chapter 28E of the code of Iowa for two 28E organizations audited with the county. The county was provided with recommendations to address the findings.