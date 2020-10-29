Auditor reports 11,500 ballots already cast, general election is Tuesday

MUSCATINE — In the week leading up to the Nov. 3 general election, hour-long lines outside the Muscatine County Auditor’s office of people waiting to vote absentee — or early — has become commonplace.
Auditor Leslie Soule asks people to be patient as the election process moves along.
Soule reports that so far over 11,500 absentee ballots have been received by the office, considerably more than the 10,000 ballots that had been received at this time in the 2016 election. The auditor’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for people to vote absentee.
Absentee voting ends Monday at 5 p.m.
With a two-sided ballot, Soule said voting takes some time and said it is hard to get voters through quickly.
“We are looking forward to a good day on election day at the polls,” she said. “I think we are supposed to have nice weather so that should help.”
While it is not uncommon for the office to have lines down the hall in the days leading up to the election, Soule said the long lines had begun earlier this year. She is not speculating whether this means the polling locations will be busy throughout the day or if people are voting at the auditor’s office instead.
Counting of the absentee votes will begin Monday after being opened Saturday. The ballots will be opened to the secrecy sleeve Saturday and will be locked up until they are counted on Monday. Soule said the final updates to poll worker laptops — which include the people who have already voted — will have to be made Monday after the last absentee voter is done.
Soule said election day registration would still be taken at polling places. She said people need to have a valid photo identification and a proof of residence.
Many of the same precautions regarding COVID-19 at the polling locations will be the same that are observed during the general election. Poll workers have been supplied with masks, gloves and face shields and it will be up to them if they use them. If a building requires a mask, the workers will have to wear them, but voters are never required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer will also be available for voters to use. Each voter will get their own pen to keep.
“We are encouraging everyone to be patient,” Soule said. “This is a big election. They may not be used to big lines. There probably will be lines. It takes a little while.
"Be patient and we will get everybody voted.”
Polling locations in Muscatine include:
- First precinct, Muscatine Community School administration building, 2900 Mulberry Avenue
- Second precinct, First Christian Church, 700 Kindler Street
- Third Precinct, Ss. Mary and Mathias (Gannon Hall), 215 W. Eighth Street
- Fourth Precinct, Clark House, 117 W. Third Street
- Fifth precinct, Central Middle School, 901 Cedar Street
- Sixth precinct, Muscatine Community School administration building, 2900 Mulberry Avenue
- Seventh Precinct, Mulford Evangelical Free Church, 2400 Hershey Avenue
- Eighth Precinct, Musserville United Methodist Church, 1001 Oregon Street
- Ninth Precinct, Muscatine Extension Office, 1601 Plaza Place
- Tenth Precinct, Muscatine Community College McAvoy Center, 1403 Park Avenue.
Muscatine County polling locations:
- Bloomington Township, Church of Christ, 3603 Mulberry Avenue
- F1 Fruitland City, Fruitland Community Center, 104 Sand Run Road
- F2 and Lake Township, Mulford Evangelical Free Church, 2400 Hershey Avenue, Muscatine
- Fulton/Montpeiler Township/Stockton/Blue Grass, Stockton City Hall, 318 Commerce Street, Stockton
- Goshen Township/Atalissa City, West Liberty Community Center, 1204 N. Calhoun Street, West Liberty
- Orono Township/Conesville City, Conesville City Hall, 102 Third Street, Conesville
- Pike Township/Nichols City, Nichols City Hall, 429 Ijem Avenue, Nichols
- 76 Township and Cedar Township, 76 Township Hall, 2403 Independence Avenue, Letts
- Sweetland Township, New Era Fellowship Hall, 3455 New Era Road
- West Liberty 1 and Wapsie Township, West Liberty Community Center, 1204 North Calhoun Street, West Liberty
- West Liberty 2, West Liberty Community Center, 1204 North Calhoun Street, West Liberty
- Wilton and Moscow Township/Durant City, Wilton Community Center, 1215 Cypress Street, Wilton
- Wilton City, Wilton Community Center, 1215 Cypress Street, Wilton.
People who do not know which precinct they are in should contact the auditor’s office at 263-5821.
