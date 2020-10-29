Auditor reports 11,500 ballots already cast, general election is Tuesday

MUSCATINE — In the week leading up to the Nov. 3 general election, hour-long lines outside the Muscatine County Auditor’s office of people waiting to vote absentee — or early — has become commonplace.

Auditor Leslie Soule asks people to be patient as the election process moves along.

Soule reports that so far over 11,500 absentee ballots have been received by the office, considerably more than the 10,000 ballots that had been received at this time in the 2016 election. The auditor’s office will also be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for people to vote absentee.

Absentee voting ends Monday at 5 p.m.

With a two-sided ballot, Soule said voting takes some time and said it is hard to get voters through quickly.

“We are looking forward to a good day on election day at the polls,” she said. “I think we are supposed to have nice weather so that should help.”

While it is not uncommon for the office to have lines down the hall in the days leading up to the election, Soule said the long lines had begun earlier this year. She is not speculating whether this means the polling locations will be busy throughout the day or if people are voting at the auditor’s office instead.