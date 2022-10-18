Austrian teachers to arrive in Muscatine this week for 10-day teacher exchange

MUSCATINE – Starting October 21 and lasting until October 30, Muscatine High School (MHS) will be hosting five teachers from Graz, a city in Austria.

During their time here, the Austrian teachers will have the opportunity to learn about the United States school system, attend classes at MHS, tour some of the other district’s schools, and explore Muscatine as a whole.

Following the Austrian teachers’ departure, five selected MHS teachers will travel to Graz for 10 days in late November. While there, these MHS teachers will learn about Austrian’s culture and school system. The selected MHS teachers include Ann Edkin, physical education teacher; Dani Wolfe, school counselor; Charles Netzer, German language teacher; Tristan Tolle, instructional technology coach; and Kindra Petersen, English teacher.

When asked about why she chose to partake in this exchange, Wolfe said, “I’ve always been very interested in learning about other cultures and how other education systems work, so when I heard about the opportunity, I thought it sounded exciting.”

For Wolfe, she said that her biggest hope for this exchange was to learn all she could through it, both through her own upcoming experiences in Austria as well as through her interactions with the Austrian teacher that she is going to be hosting in her home.

“We have so many different students that come from different areas of not only the U.S. but all of the world, and it’s just really interesting to see what schools are like in other places and maybe come up with some different ideas that we haven’t tried here in order to better our school district,” she said.

This exchange was made possible through the partnership between AFS-USA and AFS Austria using a grant that is meant to fund programs that are dedicated to “promoting cooperation and understanding between North America and Europe.”

According to Krista Regennitter, Program Officer for Global Education at the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, it was Muscatine’s strong focus on global education as well as its involvement in previous initiatives that made it a good choice for this year’s exchange program.

“It’s definitely been very exciting,” Regennitter said. “It was wonderful to be selected as a host site by AFS… When they approached Muscatine, both the superintendent and the MHS principal were super excited right off the bat. I think this program has definitely give a few of our local teachers something exciting to look forward to. We’re coming off of a couple of really hard years in education, and so it was a pleasure to be able to help provide a unique and inspiring opportunity.”

While it is not likely that this specific ASF program will be an annual program for Muscatine teachers due to the national nature of the program, Regennitter added that the program has since inspired her to look for other similar exchange opportunities that could be explored in the future, including potential opportunities with Muscatine Sister Cities.

“We know that intercultural experiences are a fantastic way for people to build global competencies and deepen their understanding of other people and other places, so we’re always looking for those kind of opportunities,” Regennitter said.

As the Stanley Center continues looking for more exchange opportunities for Muscatine, it is likely that more host families will be needed as well. For those who are interested in hosting opportunities, they can visit www.afsusa.org or reach out to Nancy Banaszak at 630-841-9479 or at nancy.banaszak.afs@gmail.com with further questions or for additional information on how to get started.