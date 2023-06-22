Author Jason Liegois will visit Musser Public Library this weekend for a book talk about his latest sports fiction book, “The Yank Striker."
Liegois will be at the library at 1 p.m. Sunday. This is one of several appearances that Liegois plans this summer regarding his book.
This week on Sunday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at the Musser Public Library, local author Jason Liegois will be hosting a book talk about his latest sports fiction book, “The Yank Striker”.
CONTRIBUTED
He hopes "The Yank Striker" will be first in a series. Paperback editions of the book can be
purchased on Amazon as well as on the website of his publisher, Biblio Publishing.
For this latest book, Liegois is telling the story of DJ Ryan, high school athlete and son of a famous college football coach. Despite his father’s legacy in football, DJ has to decide whether or not he wants to pursue a different sport: soccer.
Liegois shared that he has been a sports fan since the 1984 World Cup.
“I’ve always wanted to do a fiction project on soccer,” he said, with this eventually leading him to start thinking about what it would be like if there was someone from America who traveled overseas to join a team. This led him into a long research process into the world of soccer so that he could be more knowledgeable on the game.
For his new book, Liegois said he hoped people who are passionate about sports and soccer are going to enjoy it, and that they are fascinated by the series’ story of an athlete’s rise to becoming a sports idol alongside his team.
Liegois emphasized that the story is focused on DJ growing with his team.
“At this point, he’s a really young guy. When you get to the end of the first book, he’s brand new in this new environment with new people, and he’s just trying to get used to knowing them.”
Aside from the culture shock, Liegois added that a big point of adjustment for DJ is him not being around people who know his dad
“He’s in a totally different country pursuing a totally different sport, and he’s good at it but he still has a lot to learn because he’s still a very young player,” Liegois said.
The story also focuses on DJ’s struggle as a bisexual individual, with DJ wondering if coming out would possibly affect his chances at becoming a professional sports athlete. The inspiration for this plot point came from Liegois having seen similar situations within Europe and America with other athletes.
He noted, however, that these specific athletes came out either toward the end of their career or after they retired and how this has impacted both them and the public’s view of them. With this in mind, Liegois recalled wondering about what would happen if there were these really good players who were also part of the LGBTQ community and they decided to come out at the beginning of their careers instead
“(I wanted to explore) what sort of impact that would have on people and what impact would that have on (the athletes) personally,” he said. “It’s almost like a Jackie Robinson situation, and the main character actually thinks about this a little bit … and he kind of sees that pioneering aspect of himself as well.”
When asked about the representation, Liegois explained that he wanted to incorporate it not only because it’s an overall issue that has come up a lot in sports, but also with athletes that he has really admired as a fan, as well as people he has known in his professional and personal life such as colleagues and past students who were also part of the LGBTQ community.
As for his own community, Liegois lived and raised his family in the eastern Iowa area for about 40 years. While he currently lives in Chariton, he still has family in the Muscatine area. He also cited the Writer’s on the Avenue group as being a big factor in him pursuing and developing his fiction writing.
While he understands other Iowa writers who want to write about things relating to their hometown or home state, he added that there are times where he wants to follow his own interests, being all the more aware of things that happen outside of the state and even outside of the country.
“You want to write about things that kind of drive you and that you can be passionate about… Maybe it’s not the most commercial thing that you can think of, but it’s something that, when people pick up the book and read it, there’s going to be something there to enjoy and something they’ll be able to get out of it,” he said.
25 LGBTQ+ people who changed the course of history
25 LGBTQ+ people who changed the course of history
Though you might not have known it, some of the most significant figures throughout recorded history were members of the LGBTQ+ community. Some made monumental contributions to various fields—the sciences, visual arts, academia, literature, music, and politics, among others—and did so despite the social pressures and oppositions present during their respective lifetimes, all while overcoming discrimination, political prosecution, social taboos, or undisguised bigotry.
Whether or not some of these people were publicly recognized as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, or "queer" in any sense of the word varies depending on the person and their history. Some of these historical trailblazers may have been open about their identity, paving the way for others in their respective communities to operate and innovate in their field. Others may not have been out, with knowledge of their identity and orientation only known to a few during their lifetime, or have not come to light until after their life. And in other cases, a person's orientation and identity may still be under dispute between historians, descendants, and contemporaries.
In any case,
Stacker compiled a list of just 25 of these LGBTQ+ historical figures, spanning a range of disciplines and periods, referencing articles, personal letters, and books. Each slide details a particular LGBTQ+ person from history, their accomplishments, and how their effects are still present today. For those figures whose orientation or identity remains unclear or under question, relevant sources and evidence are provided to explain their appearances on this list.
Read on to learn more about some of the most influential queer people in human history, and how they changed the world in one way or another.
Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images
Julius Caesar
-100 B.C.-44 B.C.
While ruling the Roman Empire as a dictator, Julius Caesar was often pelted with attacks by political enemies and rivals, often targeting rumored queer relationships of his.
Accused of "sleeping his way" into a position of power, Caesar spent much time with King Nicomedes of Bithynia, and his rivals mocked him for apparently taking a "submissive role" in that relationship. Caesar would eventually meet his end when a number of senators conspired to assassinate him on the Ides of March in 44 B.C.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Alexander the Great
-356 B.C.-323 B.C.
Named as such for his great military conquests, Alexander the Great created one of the largest ancient empires by the young age of 30—but little do people know there is discussion and debate about the sexuality of Alexander III of Macedon. What makes the subject unclear and hazy is the lack of any concept of sexuality during Alexander's time, as
same-gender relations were not taboo among higher-class Greeks. Some historical sources also cite Alexander's relationship with Bagoas, a young Persian eunuch.
Bettmann // Getty Images
Leonardo da Vinci
-1452-1519
Renaissance man Leonardo da Vinci was many things: an inventor, an artist, and an overall intellectual, with his best known artistic works being the paintings "Mona Lisa" and "The Last Supper." One missed aspect of da Vinci's life was his sexuality, with biographer Walter Isaacson citing da Vinci's notebooks in recounting the artist's relationships with younger men, including his students. Records also show
da Vinci being arrested in 1476 with charges of sodomy.
Fine Art Images/Heritage Images via Getty Images
Isaac Newton
-1643-1727
It goes without saying that Isaac Newton's contributions to scientific knowledge have had a lasting impact on the world, as he is credited for developing the laws of motion and the theory of gravity that schools teach to students every day. In terms of Newton's personal life, there has long been speculation about his romantic preferences, as
he never married or publicly had any relationships. While some theorize Newton was a repressed gay man, others believe he was instead asexual.
Bettmann // Getty Images
Chevalier d'Eon
-1728-1810
The Chevalier d'Éon was a French diplomat and soldier who fought in the Seven Years' War, spying for France primarily from England. Known for their androgynous appearance, the Chevalier initially presented as a man in public but would, later on, live the rest of their life as a woman. During their time in London, a betting pool at the stock exchange speculated on their "true" sex. As such, the Chevalier is considered to be one of the first recorded transgender people in modern European history.
Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images
Walt Whitman
-1819-1892
The most well-known work of American poet Walt Whitman was "Leaves of Grass," a poetry collection that remains influential and known to this day in literature. At the time of its publication, however, some critics targeted its content for its overt sexuality. While there is still debate and a lack of true clarity over Whitman's sexual orientation, readers believe many of Whitman's more salacious poems to be
about men. And if fellow writer Oscar Wilde is to be believed, then Wilde and Whitman at some point had an intimate encounter sometime in 1882.
Heritage Art // Getty Images
Oscar Wilde
-1854-1900
As one of the most prolific authors and playwrights of his time, Oscar Wilde wrote everlasting works such as the novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray" and the play "The Importance of Being Earnest." Wilde was known for being flamboyant and witty, with many of his spoken and written quotes still used in the present day. At the peak of his fame, however, Wilde faced prosecution for "indecency" with men and was sentenced to hard labor for two years, dying in exile not long afterward. It wasn't until 2017 that the British government
posthumously pardoned Wilde under what was known as "Turing's Law."
Historical // Getty Images
Emily Dickinson
-1830-1886
Massachusetts native Emily Dickinson wrote poems that were unconventional, challenging restraints and conventions in structure and format. It wasn't until after she died in 1886 when her sister found her collection of poems did Dickinson's work gain fame and acclaim. Many of her poems were dedicated to her sister-in-law Susan Gilbert, and this in addition to their many letters exchanged to each other has led scholars and observers to believe that
the two had a romantic relationship. Dickinson never married.
Culture Club // Getty Images
Lili Elbe
-1882-1931
Originally assigned male at birth, Lili Elbe was a painter who was one of the first people to undergo gender-affirming surgery. Elbe was married to fellow painter and artist Gerda Wegener, who frequently used Elbe as a subject and model of her art, and
introduced Elbe to people at social engagements as a family member of her "husband." Elbe received multiple surgeries through 1930 and 1931, eventually dying due to complications from one such operation.
ullstein bild via Getty Images
Wilfred Owen
-1893-1918
During the First World War, English soldier Wilfred Owen wrote numerous memorable poems, including "Dulce et Decorum Est," which
vividly described a poisonous gas attack during the war. Owen would eventually receive recognition for his poetic work, although this did not come to pass until after his untimely death in action shortly before the war ended. Owen was the protegee of fellow poet Siegfried Sassoon—the two engaged in an intimate relationship, with both expressing their strife over the war in the form of their poetry.
Fotosearch/Getty Images
Josephine Baker
-1906-1975
The multi-talented Josephine Baker was a singer, dancer, activist, and
even a spy during World War II. Born in the United States but later moved to France, Baker is noted for being the first Black woman to star in a major movie—"Siren of the Tropics" in 1927—and she refused to sing and perform in front of segregated audiences in the United States. Baker was also known for having "lady lovers" during a time when "bisexual" was not a used term.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Frida Kahlo
-1907-1954
Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is revered not only in her country of origin but worldwide for her uncompromising art style and many self-portraits, her fame continuing long after her death. Kahlo was married to fellow painter Diego Rivera, although the two would engage in numerous affairs. Kahlo shared a brief affair with Leon Trotsky and accounts of
rumored affairs with other famous women, including Georgia O'Keefe and Chavela Vargas. Rivera was also said to have encouraged Kahlo's affairs with women.
Bettmann // Getty Images
Alan Turing
-1912-1954
Heralded as the "father" of modern computer science and a key player in World War II, British mathematician Alan Turing's work as a cryptanalyst for the Allies led him to crack the Nazi Enigma code, contributing to the Allies' victory. Despite his service, however, Turing was prosecuted by his government for
being in a homosexual relationship. Turing would die of a suspected as a suicide from cyanide poisoning at age 41. Only during the 21st century would leaders in the British government apologize for its mistreatment of Turing, posthumously granting him a royal pardon.
Pictures from History // Getty Images
Bayard Rustin
-1912-1987
Bayard Rustin bravely walked the dangerous world of social and political movements in the '40s as an openly gay Black man fighting for both Black and LGBTQ+ rights during a time when it was practically illegal to be either in America. A close advisor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and one of the key organizers of the March on Washington, Rustin was
one of the major proponents of the nonviolent actions of Civil Rights protests. He was an organizer, strategist, and a blaze-carrying torchbearer in the fight for civil rights for all.
Patrick A. Burns/New York Times Co. // Getty Images
Billie Holiday
-1915-1959
Also known as "Lady Day," Billie Holiday was an influential jazz singer most famous for her vocal range and improvisational ability. Holiday married three different men in the course of her life, and she faced numerous hardships, including drug addiction and a brief stint in prison. During her time in prison, Holiday was said to have
engaged in relationships with other women, and she is also said to have dated actress Tallulah Bankhead.
Michael Ochs Archives // Getty Images
James Baldwin
-1924-1987
The sexuality of Black American author James Baldwin was
described as "complex," according to some academics. Baldwin's written works addressed sexuality, race, and class, bringing light to issues that both Black Americans and gay Americans faced during his lifetime. As a result, Baldwin and his work are described as intersectional, providing a perspective informed by both racism and homophobia that gay Black Americans would experience.
Sophie Bassouls // Getty Images
Gore Vidal
-1925-2012
The works of American author and intellectual Gore Vidal
challenged many social norms of his time—for example, his novel "The City and the Pillar" featured a relationship between two men, while another novel titled "Myra Breckinridge" mentioned a gender-affirming operation. Openly bisexual, Vidal famously proclaimed that "we are all bisexual to begin with." Despite this, Vidal didn't necessarily believe in "gay" as a label.
Ulf Andersen // Getty Images
Andy Warhol
-1928-1987
From experimental films to paintings of Campbell's soup cans, Andy Warhol was a leader in what was known as
the "pop art" movement. Originally from Pittsburgh, Warhol moved to New York City to pursue commercial illustration, eventually using celebrities and other pop cultural images as subjects for his visual art. Warhol lived his life as a gay man, sometimes relaying his sexuality through drawings of nude men; much of his work can be found in museums around the world today.
Brownie Harris/Corbis // Getty Images
Harvey Milk
-1930-1978
Nicknamed the "Mayor of Castro Street," Harvey Milk was an openly gay politician in San Francisco noted for his energy and charisma. While he initially
lost an election for the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Milk would continue to serve his local gay community through other means, founding the San Francisco Gay Democratic Club and eventually winning a seat on the Board of Supervisors. Milk served for nearly a year, but he and Mayor George Moscone were assassinated in November 1978 by former city supervisor Dan White.
Bettmann // Getty Images
Tab Hunter
-1931-2018
While Hollywood heartthrob Tab Hunter had a career beginning back in the 1950s, it wasn't until 2005 when the "Damn Yankees" star publicly came out as gay. Long before then, any talk of Hunter's sexuality was simply rumor or hearsay, but he had
maintained a secret romance with "Psycho" star Anthony Perkins. After coming out, Hunter married producer and long-time partner Allan Glaser until Hunter's death at age 86.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Jackie Shane
-1940-2019
Originally assigned male at birth, singer Jackie Shane performed in women's clothing and long hair at a young age, eventually leaving the southern United States for Canada.
Shane found success in Canada, with her single "Any Other Way" hitting the local charts while breaking social and political lines. While Shane quietly retired and remained silent for several decades, many would revisit her work during the 21st century, and she is regarded as a trailblazer in transgender representation.
Jeff Goode/Toronto Star // Getty Images
Divine
-1945-1988
Known as the
"Drag Queen of the Century," Harris Glenn Milstead is better known as Divine, a performer most prolific in the 1970s and 1980s. Divine's most famous work included collaborations with counterculture filmmaker John Waters. His films include "Mondo Trasho," "Pink Flamingos," and "Hairspray," where Divine originated the role of Edna Turnblad. The drag performer would influence practically every drag performer to come after, leaving a legacy that included a bombastic stage personality and cult classic movies.
David Corio // Getty Images
Marsha P. Johnson
-1945-1992
Quite possibly the most prominent player in the gay liberation movement of the 1960s and 1970s was Marsha P. Johnson, an activist and self-identified drag queen. As a transgender woman, Johnson faced abuse from police and had no permanent home while working as a drag queen and waitress, but she would
find herself in the frontlines of gay rights protests after police raided the Stonewall Inn in 1969. Johnson then became a co-founder of the Gay Liberation Front and Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, working to provide shelter and safety to trans youth via STAR House and becoming a prolific performer—unfortunately, Johnson was found dead in the Hudson River in 1992, and while police ruled her death a suicide, friends and many observers suspect foul play led to the revolutionary figure's untimely passing.
Barbara Alper // Getty Images
Freddie Mercury
-1946-1991
Freddie Mercury was the face of the legendary British rock band Queen. Mercury's vocal range and lyrical abilities led to classic songs including "We Are the Champions," "Don't Stop Me Now," and "Bohemian Rhapsody." While Mercury never publicly gave a label to his sexuality,
he was a known bisexual man, having had relationships with both women and men; Mercury would later die at the age of 45 due to complications from AIDS.
Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Story editing by Cynthia Rebolledo. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.
Paul Natkin // Getty Images
Virginia Woolf
-1882-1941
English writer Virginia Woolf is considered one of the progenitors of the modernist literary movement, with her stream-of-consciousness prose becoming extremely influential. But despite her marriage to a man, Woolf was noted for her close relationship with fellow author Vita Sackville-West, and
the two sent intimate letters to each other over the course of several years. In fact, many believe that Sackville-West was Woolf's inspiration for the protagonist of her novel "Orlando," with Sackville-West's son calling the book "the longest and most charming love letter in literature."
Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!