Author Jason Liegois will visit Musser Public Library this weekend for a book talk about his latest sports fiction book, “The Yank Striker."

Liegois will be at the library at 1 p.m. Sunday. This is one of several appearances that Liegois plans this summer regarding his book.

He hopes "The Yank Striker" will be first in a series. Paperback editions of the book can be purchased on Amazon as well as on the website of his publisher, Biblio Publishing.

For this latest book, Liegois is telling the story of DJ Ryan, high school athlete and son of a famous college football coach. Despite his father’s legacy in football, DJ has to decide whether or not he wants to pursue a different sport: soccer.

Liegois shared that he has been a sports fan since the 1984 World Cup.

“I’ve always wanted to do a fiction project on soccer,” he said, with this eventually leading him to start thinking about what it would be like if there was someone from America who traveled overseas to join a team. This led him into a long research process into the world of soccer so that he could be more knowledgeable on the game.

For his new book, Liegois said he hoped people who are passionate about sports and soccer are going to enjoy it, and that they are fascinated by the series’ story of an athlete’s rise to becoming a sports idol alongside his team.

Liegois emphasized that the story is focused on DJ growing with his team.

“At this point, he’s a really young guy. When you get to the end of the first book, he’s brand new in this new environment with new people, and he’s just trying to get used to knowing them.”

Aside from the culture shock, Liegois added that a big point of adjustment for DJ is him not being around people who know his dad

“He’s in a totally different country pursuing a totally different sport, and he’s good at it but he still has a lot to learn because he’s still a very young player,” Liegois said.

The story also focuses on DJ’s struggle as a bisexual individual, with DJ wondering if coming out would possibly affect his chances at becoming a professional sports athlete. The inspiration for this plot point came from Liegois having seen similar situations within Europe and America with other athletes.

He noted, however, that these specific athletes came out either toward the end of their career or after they retired and how this has impacted both them and the public’s view of them. With this in mind, Liegois recalled wondering about what would happen if there were these really good players who were also part of the LGBTQ community and they decided to come out at the beginning of their careers instead

“(I wanted to explore) what sort of impact that would have on people and what impact would that have on (the athletes) personally,” he said. “It’s almost like a Jackie Robinson situation, and the main character actually thinks about this a little bit … and he kind of sees that pioneering aspect of himself as well.”

When asked about the representation, Liegois explained that he wanted to incorporate it not only because it’s an overall issue that has come up a lot in sports, but also with athletes that he has really admired as a fan, as well as people he has known in his professional and personal life such as colleagues and past students who were also part of the LGBTQ community.

As for his own community, Liegois lived and raised his family in the eastern Iowa area for about 40 years. While he currently lives in Chariton, he still has family in the Muscatine area. He also cited the Writer’s on the Avenue group as being a big factor in him pursuing and developing his fiction writing.

While he understands other Iowa writers who want to write about things relating to their hometown or home state, he added that there are times where he wants to follow his own interests, being all the more aware of things that happen outside of the state and even outside of the country.

“You want to write about things that kind of drive you and that you can be passionate about… Maybe it’s not the most commercial thing that you can think of, but it’s something that, when people pick up the book and read it, there’s going to be something there to enjoy and something they’ll be able to get out of it,” he said.

