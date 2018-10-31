Michelle Kuo, author of "Reading with Patrick, a Teacher, a Student and a Life-Changing Friendship," will be at Muscatine Community College Student Center for a book signing and discussion at 7 p.m. Friday.
The book is a memoir about the friendship between Kuo and her student, jailed for murder in the Mississippi Delta. Kuo taught English at an alternative high school in the Arkansas Delta, attended Harvard Law School and worked as a lawyer for undocumented immigrants int he Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. She previously taught at the Prison University Project at San Quentin Prison and teaches courses on race, law and society at the American University of Paris.
The event is organized with the Alexander Clark Lecture Series, League of Women Voters and Muscatine Arts Council. Books will be available at Musser Public Library and Muscatine Community College Library.
For more information, call Muscatine Community College at 563-288-6005.
