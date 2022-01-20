Avenue Subs attributes freshness and friendliness to Best Subs title

MUSCATINE – Downtown Muscatine is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, but there’s only one place to get the best sub sandwich around.
Since October 2010, Avenue Subs on 113 Iowa Avenue has been serving fresh sub sandwiches, soups and baked potatoes. Frequently called Muscatine’s best sandwiches, Avenue Subs recently received state-wide recognition through the website known as “LoveFood.”
In September 2021, the site named “the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state>” Avenue Subs was named the best sub sandwich in Iowa. LoveFood praised the restaurant's “community vibe” because the sandwiches are named after local streets, along with the general deliciousness of the food.
“I had a customer from Mediapolis tell me about (the article),” Brad Kisner, owner of Avenue Subs, said. “He said that he saw that and had to come to Muscatine.”
Kisner started Avenue Subs after being let go from HON during the Great Recession. He liked the idea of working for himself and having a sub sandwich shop and was partially inspired by Sub City, a restaurant he frequented while at University of Northern Iowa.
Kisner said one of his restaurant’s main themes is “freshness.”
“When people would come into the store, they would order their sandwich and we would slice the meats and cheese fresh in front of them so that everyone would know that we’re not pre-slicing,” he said. “And even though we haven’t been open for dine-in since March 2020, we’re still doing that the same way.”
A few of Avenue Subs’ sandwiches have managed to become well known, such as The Avenue (pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy) and The Breeze Avenue (capicola, pepperoni, bacon and provolone).
Kisner also focuses on great customer service, believing that the nicer someone is to their customers, the better their food tastes. This comes easy for him, he said. He loves interacting with people and forming connections, whether that customer is a local or a visitor from states away.
“We get people from Washington State and Chicago coming in and saying how they’ve heard of us, and there’s nothing better than that,” Kisner said. “It just hits home and makes me feel good – and that’s what keeps our doors open.”
To the customers who have spread the word about his sandwiches, Kisner added, “It’s a big thank you to them – the individuals and the big manufacturers here in town who have supported us. They’ve just done so much, and I can’t thank them enough. We’re going to continue doing the best we can to make sure (our customers) needs are met and satisfied. If we can do that and make it our job, I think everything else will fall into place.”
Avenue Subs currently offers curbside pickup and delivery options, though Kisner hopes to open back up for dine-in as soon as possible, and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information on Avenue Subs and its food, visit its website at www.avenuesubsia.com.