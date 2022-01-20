Avenue Subs attributes freshness and friendliness to Best Subs title

“When people would come into the store, they would order their sandwich and we would slice the meats and cheese fresh in front of them so that everyone would know that we’re not pre-slicing,” he said. “And even though we haven’t been open for dine-in since March 2020, we’re still doing that the same way.”

A few of Avenue Subs’ sandwiches have managed to become well known, such as The Avenue (pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy) and The Breeze Avenue (capicola, pepperoni, bacon and provolone).

Kisner also focuses on great customer service, believing that the nicer someone is to their customers, the better their food tastes. This comes easy for him, he said. He loves interacting with people and forming connections, whether that customer is a local or a visitor from states away.

“We get people from Washington State and Chicago coming in and saying how they’ve heard of us, and there’s nothing better than that,” Kisner said. “It just hits home and makes me feel good – and that’s what keeps our doors open.”