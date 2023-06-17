Frequent customers and fans of sub sandwiches may have to wait a bit before they can eat their favorite subs again, as Avenue Subs announced that it would temporarily suspend operations.

The restaurant posted on Facebook on Thursday, June 15, 2023, that it would suspend operations following an assessment of the building by a structural engineer.

According to owner Brad Kisner, who made the post, this decision was made out of safety and precaution for the sake of his tenants and his employees.

“As business owners and property owners, the decision was an easy one,” Kisner said through the post. “Ever since we have purchased the building, we have been able to provide a safe place for people to live and work. After an evaluation from a structural engineer, their recommendation, for safety reasons, is to not run a business out of this location and to relocate our current tenants until repairs can be made.”

Following the initial evaluation, Kisner provided temporary places for the tenants above his restaurant to stay, allowing them to leave as soon as possible. The next day, Kisner and his team began work on moving out of the restaurant.

When asked for further comments, Kisner declined, citing that there are still further inspections to be done in order to figure out the finer details of what is structurally wrong with the building as well as what can be done regarding repairs.

According to Andy Oien, building division manager for Community Development in Muscatine, the department doesn’t have any record of the Avenue Subs building ever being deemed unsafe or condemned for any structural type issues before.

Oien also took a moment to praise the building owners’ responsibility and initiative regarding the issue.

“In this case, we had some fabulous property owners that took it upon themselves to monitor that situation, and when they felt it necessary, they hired the right people to access it and start a plan to remedy the situation,” he said.

Kisner shared through the Facebook post that he and his team were still trying to find a temporary location for Avenue Subs. He assured, however, that “with the help of some local property owners, this should happen soon. Please note, we will be back.”

Additionally, Kisner later clarified that it is only the Avenue Subs restaurant and the living spaces above it that will be impacted because it is a completely separate building. The rest of the block, which includes Missipi Brewing Company, is not impacted.

At this time, residents are encouraged to keep an eye on the Avenue Subs Facebook page for further updates regarding a temporary location.

“As always, Avenue Subs appreciates all of your support,” Kisner said in the post. “We also apologize for any inconveniences.”

With this happening only a couple weeks after the apartment collapse in Davenport, Oien said that he understood anyone who may be feeling a bit concerned about downtown Muscatine’s other older buildings.

“We’ve all kind of been on edge," Oien said. "That type of tragedy is exactly the thing that we are here to try and prevent, and it’s certainly the last thing we would ever want to see.”

While he also emphasized that not every instance of damage or deterioration automatically means that a building is unsafe, he still encouraged residents to reach out to the department with any and all concerns.

“We like to be notified and told about those locations so that we can monitor the progress of any damage until we feel that it’s necessary to step in and try to encourage some repairs or maintenance,” Oien said. “If residents have a concern, they can always call Community Development and launch that complaint or they can go on the city of Muscatine website and use the community portal to contact us, getting those complaints directly to us.”

