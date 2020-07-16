Awards given for Muscatine County Fair presentations

WEST LIBERTY — While the Muscatine County Fairgrounds remains vacant, the winners of several 2020 Muscatine County Fair contests have been announced.
On Wednesday, fair officials announced the winners of the swine show and the meat goat show. This year the contests were held virtually. While someone answered in the office of the fair Thursday morning, they did not respond to requests for either statistics or photos of the winners.
According to the online results:
In the swine show program, Cheyenne VanDyne of Wapsie 4H earned a blue ribbon for the Berkshire purebred and breeding swine. Both Hannah Rogers of Wilton FFA and Elexa Buysse of West Liberty FFA got blue ribbons in the Duroc contest. Buysse also won a blue ribbon in the Yorkshire class. Boyle Laymon of Wapsie 4H got a blue ribbon in the Hereford class.
In the commercial breeding gilts, taking home blue ribbons were Buysse; Avery Schroeder of Muscatine FFA; Ella Schroeder of Muscatine FFA; Grady Claussen, an independent member; Emma Hartman of Wilton FFA; and Blaine Heck of Goshen Gladiators.
The grand champion breeding gilt was shown by Emma Hartman and the reserve champion was shown by Blaine Heick.
In the market swine show, purebred market hog (gilts and barrows) Payton Laymon of Wapsie 4H, Preston Schroeder of Lake 4H and Elexa Buysse of West Liberty FFA all got blue ribbons.
In the market gilt contest, taking home blue ribbons were Alexis Moeller of Lake 4H; Jerome Mays of Wilton FFA; Blaine Heick of Goshen Gladiators; Sawyer Claussen, an independent member; and Alyssa Lenz of Goshen Gladiators.
The grand champion market hog was shown by Blaine Heick and the reserve champion was shown by Jerome Mays.
Winning the blue in market barrows was: Preston Schroeder of Lake 4H; Emma Hartman of Wilton FFA; Elena Buysse of West Liberty FFA; Jerome Mays of Wilton FFA; Elaine Heick of Goshen Gladiators; Sawyer Claussen, an independent member; Hannah Rogers of Wilton FFA; Alyssa Lenz of Goshen Gladiators; Preston Schroeder of Lake 4H; Avery Schroeder of Muscatine FFA; Ellie Schroeder of Muscatine FFA; and Chale Lewis of Muscatine FFA.
Alyssa Lenz of Goshen Gladiators was the champion junior showman.
In the meat goat show, market wether class, Kamryn Meyer of Wilton FFA, and Daelyn Cooling took home blue ribbons and Ryan Cerveny and Britney Hamed got red ribbons.
In the market doe class, Caden Meyer of Wilton FFA and Daelyn Cooling of Wilton FFA got blue ribbons.
Kamryn Meyer showed the grand champion market goat. Caden Meyer showed the reserve champion.
In the breeding meat goat class, Daelyn Cooling of Wilton FFA, Kamryn Meyer of Wilton FFA, Hayle Tils of Sweetland 4H and Hanna Tils of Sweetland 4h all took home blue ribbons in the senior does yearling and fall born contests.
In the junior does division, Madelyn Deahr of Goshen Gladiators took home the blue.
In the does over 3 years division, Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H earned two white ribbons; Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got a red; and Skyler Turnlinson of Muscatine FFA got a blue. He also showed the reserve champion dairy goat doe.
In the dry milker class, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got a red ribbon and Westen Kirby of Muscatine FFA got the blue.
In the buck dairy goat class., Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers got the blue and won the grand champion buck dairy goat.
In the senior showmanship contest, Heath Hailing of Stampeding Clovers, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers and Kiya Dixon of Lake 4H all got the blue. Kelsey Heath was the champion senior showman while Heath Hailing was the reserve.
Kamryn Meyer of Wilton FFA showed the grand champion and reserve champion breeding meat goat.
The Journal will report more results and photos from the virtual fair as they become available.
