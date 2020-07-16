Awards given for Muscatine County Fair presentations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WEST LIBERTY — While the Muscatine County Fairgrounds remains vacant, the winners of several 2020 Muscatine County Fair contests have been announced.

On Wednesday, fair officials announced the winners of the swine show and the meat goat show. This year the contests were held virtually. While someone answered in the office of the fair Thursday morning, they did not respond to requests for either statistics or photos of the winners.

According to the online results:

In the swine show program, Cheyenne VanDyne of Wapsie 4H earned a blue ribbon for the Berkshire purebred and breeding swine. Both Hannah Rogers of Wilton FFA and Elexa Buysse of West Liberty FFA got blue ribbons in the Duroc contest. Buysse also won a blue ribbon in the Yorkshire class. Boyle Laymon of Wapsie 4H got a blue ribbon in the Hereford class.

In the commercial breeding gilts, taking home blue ribbons were Buysse; Avery Schroeder of Muscatine FFA; Ella Schroeder of Muscatine FFA; Grady Claussen, an independent member; Emma Hartman of Wilton FFA; and Blaine Heck of Goshen Gladiators.

The grand champion breeding gilt was shown by Emma Hartman and the reserve champion was shown by Blaine Heick.