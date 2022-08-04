Back to School night returns to the West Liberty Raceway this Saturday

WEST LIBERTY — This Saturday will see the revival of not one but two West Liberty traditions, partially thanks to the help of one local resident who wanted to do something for the kids of her community.

Throughout this past summer vacation, Katie Woods has been organizing and collecting items through her Back-to-School supply drive. Now that she’s collected as many items as she can, it’s time to give them away at this week’s Saturday night races at the West Liberty Raceway — where residents will also see the revival of the Liberty 100.

“It was a tradition that sort of went by the wayside,” Woods admitted, referring to both the race and the school supply giveaway. “In 2017, the promoter decided to retire and since then, there haven’t been weekly races at the West Liberty Raceway.”

This year, however, Woods’ father decided to try his hand at promoting the races. After putting together a limited schedule, it was then decided that they would try to bring back the Back-to-School Night event as well.

“It was always a really exciting night for kids to look forward to,” Woods said.

So, with the help of the Lil’ Racer Car Club, a nonprofit based in Lone Tree, Woods began gathering school supplies and prizes from local businesses and race teams. According to her, this collaboration gathered things from 30 contributors — all of whom she says she's extremely grateful to — providing around $5,000 worth of prizes.

Some of the items up for Saturday’s giveaway include backpacks, school supplies, scooters, bikes, tablets, learning toys, T-shirts, hats, water bottles, football and much more.

Although some may question the idea of offering bikes and toys for what is meant to be a school-related giveaway, Woods said she felt that these items still fit well with the night’s theme.

“Part of learning is being active and being social and treating yourself to a bit of downtime and enjoyment,” she said. “That’s where maybe the tablet comes into play or the scooter comes into play, or just any other toy that we may have gotten.”

In addition, those who don’t get their names drawn for a prize may still have the chance to walk away with a little something. In addition to bringing back the Back-to-School giveaway, Woods is also bringing back the Nickel Scramble — and this year, there’s going to be $1,000 worth of nickels up for grabs.

Although the experience has been a bit overwhelming because of her worries of not being able to collect enough prizes, Woods shared that as time has come on, this giveaway has become bigger than even she had expected.

“I’m hoping that we get a lot of people who will come to the races for it and who will maybe open their eyes to the sport itself,” she said. “The other goal that I have (for this event) is just to get kids excited about going back to school and give kids a reason to look forward to the races if they aren’t a big race fan. I also want to give kids things that they may not otherwise get. Some kids don’t get a new backpack or new crayons every year because their household finances can’t cover that, so I’m hoping that this event will make going back to school with those new items extra special for them.”

All kids up to 18 years old are eligible for both the drawing and the Nickel Scramble and are invited to stop by the raceway early to get their name on the drawing list. Hot Laps start at 6 p.m. with the races starting at 6:30 p.m.

For additional details about this and upcoming West Liberty Raceway events, residents are invited to visit the Kile Motor Sports Racing Facebook page.