MUSCATINE — Muscatine students will notice several changes to buildings in the district Friday when they go back to school.
"We have taken on a lot this summer," said Ryan Castle, director of transportation for the district at last Monday's Muscatine School Board meeting. "I think with everything that we've taken on, we've done a tremendous job of keeping things under budget, as well as on time."
Castle presented updates on several construction projects and facility upgrades that include major construction to smaller remodels.
The new early learning center, formerly Colorado Elementary School, had seven bathrooms added and a secure entrance installed. Castle said visitors will have to be keyed into the foyer, then enter the office before having access to the rest of the building. The school also got new lunch tables and privacy fencing around the exterior including the playgrounds.
Some of the students who attended Colorado last year will start at Madison Elementary at the end of the week.
"With the increase in the number of students at Madison," Castle said, "we felt it was very important to make that a more feasible solution for getting in and out of that building."
A new drop-off area includes 17 parking spaces for parents and a drop-off lane. Board member Aaron Finn said the sidewalk that allows people into the pick-up lane comes right up to the street with no real curb, and he was concerned it was a little sharp for students crossing the street.
Castle said students will get dropped off in the morning on the other end of the building, "so, theoretically, we won't have students walking in that area when traffic is moving by it."
He said the department could look at adding cement bollards for safety and told the board staff members would be at the corner directing students to their parents. Interior upgrades include a new Smartboard.
The largest school building in the district is getting larger with the start of the STEM wing at Muscatine High School.
Castle said most of the foundation has been poured and the interior work room that will be part of the addition has been re-tiled with windows and pass-throughs between offices.
Though progress has been made, Castle said the project has seen some challenges.
“We hit the same gas line four times, however, that has now been relocated.”
The line had been laid in a “serpentine” configuration, he said, and the damaged line cause the school’s pool to lose heat for a few hours before coming back on. New bleachers and diving board have been installed in the freshly painted pool.
The construction site will be shut down slightly to ensure adequate travel around the high school, Castle said, when all high school students start classes on Monday.
As part of the new addition, a storm shelter must also be built. The shelter will be within the planned concession stand and is expected to be constructed 30-35 feet from the high school at the back of the building near the football stadium. The shelter is also required to be completed before the science wing construction is finalized.
The east side of the building, also near the back, now features 16 handicapped parking spots by the gym entrance. The gym floor was sanded and painted, and features the Muskie logo.
Work was done on Bruner Field, which Assistant Superintendent Mike McGrory told the board was the reason the field was named the second best stadium in the baseball conference this year and allowed the school to host a sub-state game.
Crews went through a “fairly significant process” to get the high school’s tennis courts level again, Castle said, and they should hold up well for 10-15 years. The outside of the courts are black with the surface painted purple with white lines to match the Muskie colors.
The room where the Muskie Locker and Bag of Blessings operates doubled in size, Castle said. Bags of Blessings donates an average of 220 bags of food per week to elementary school children in need, or about 6791 bags per year.
The future of traffic at the high school is two-way roadways campuswide, Castle said. The traffic pattern will remain the same with one-way travel at the front of the high school and two-way traffic around the back. Once construction of the storm shelter begins, the back area of campus will be closed permanently to traffic. Castle said the decision was made to provide more safety for students as they transition from the main high school building to the Van Hecke Center.
Local civil engineering firm Martin and Whitacre will conduct a traffic study, Castle said, to determine the most appropriate way to allow two-way traffic around the entire campus. Visual plans may be presented at a future school board meeting.
The schools, including Grant and Mulberry elementary schools, also have new tiling, carpet and furniture.
"Teachers are very excited to be able to move that around their rooms right now," he said.
There was a lot of green tile around the buildings, he said, which has been painted gray or white. The lockers have also been painted purple.
Castle said the smallest project was at West Middle School. He said the single bathroom upgrade included repainted tiles and new fixtures, and now the room "smells much better."
"I really appreciate you investing in facilities as we try to draw people to the community," he told the board. "I think that's a huge aspect of what we need to do here."
