Ballet Des Moines scheduled to return to Muscatine this summer during "Gravity" tour

MUSCATINE – Last year, Muscatine residents had the chance to enjoy a night’s worth of amazing ballet performances. After receiving such a warm welcome previously, it has since been decided that these amazing performers will be returning to the downtown riverfront.

On Sunday, July 31 at 7 p.m., Ballet Des Moines will be performing its latest show, “Of Gravity and Light”, on Muscatine’s riverfront as part of its “Gravity on Tour” series. This will be a free performance and will feature several other activities that guests can enjoy prior to the show.

“When planning the tour, Muscatine was at the top of our list,” Ballet Des Moines CEO Blaire Massa said. “We were lucky to come to Muscatine last year during our first state-wide tour in partnership with Hancher Auditorium and the University of Iowa, and we were blown away by our reception there. The community is just so enthusiastic about the arts and it’s a beautiful location for an outdoor performance, so we were excited for the opportunity to come back.”

Alongside the show’s titular piece, a STEM themed piece called “Of Gravity and Light”, this performance will also feature a pas de deux (or “dance for two people”) from the show “Swan Lake” and a joy-filled contemporary piece entitled “Flight”.

For this year’s tour, Ballet Des Moines will be collaborating with groups such as the NASA Iowa Space Grant Consortium and the Science Center of Iowa, in the hopes of combining art and science as a means to exemplify how music and movement can be applied to more abstract concepts such as gravity and other sciences.

“Education and outreach is an enormous part of our mission at Ballet Des Moines, and personally I hold extremely strong and deep convictions around arts education and access to arts education,” Massa said.

Having seen it first-hand, Massa emphasized the importance of providing access to both the arts and interdisciplinary programming and the positive impact this access can have, often increasing the interest in certain subjects - interest that some students might not have had otherwise. To prompt this interest, each tour stop will also feature exciting and hands-on STEM components.

“There’s a bunch of really fantastic scientists and educators who are part of what we’ve been doing this season, and they will be helping us to explore with our communities what the crossroads of the arts and the sciences looks like,” Massa continued.

Starting at 5 p.m., guests will have the chance to enjoy several different STEM related experiences and activities set up at Pearl City Station prior to that evening’s performance. This includes a FLEx Virtual Reality Lab, a mobile planetarium, a straw rocket launcher and even an opportunity to write a postcard that will then get sent up into space before being mailed back to Earth.

“It’s going to be a very interactive and engaging afternoon and evening, so I hope that everybody comes back down to the Riverfront to see us,” Massa said.

Other stops on the “Gravity on Tour” series include Waterloo, Clear Lake, Algona, Chariton and Des Moines. For more information on the tour or on Ballet Des Moines itself, residents can visit www.balletdesmoines.org/summer-tour.

