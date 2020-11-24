Ban on fireworks requested; Muscatine City Council says city's hands are tied

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Diana Broderson said the city already has an ordinance governing fireworks usage and limiting them to three days per year. She said this does not work when they can be shot on July 3 and 4 and on Dec. 31, but people begin shooting fireworks in May. One of the problems, she said, is the state legislature had mandated cities allow fireworks to be sold.

"If we made another law – they would not follow that either,” she said. “We only have so many police officers and we can only be so many places. Our really big problem is enforcement of the laws we already have. When they are allowed to be sold and we can’t do anything about it, that is where we are running into the problem.”

She said the police had worked very hard trying to stop fireworks use last year. Broderson said if fireworks weren’t sold in town, it would greatly diminish the problem.

In 2017 the Iowa legislature ended a longstanding ban on firework sales in Iowa and made it legal to sell consumer fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.