Ban on fireworks requested; Muscatine City Council says city's hands are tied

MUSCATINE — The subject of the use of fireworks came up again during the Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday.
Again the council could do nothing except say they agreed fireworks should be banned but could not do anything about it.
During public comment in the meeting, Mike and Peggy Kline asked the council to simply ban the use of fireworks within city limits. Mike Kline said he had received a lot of information from Iowa Sen. Mark Lofgren about fireworks and what can be done in Muscatine. He said in Cedar Rapids, only sparklers, caps and snakes were legal, and in Iowa City an ordinance was in place limiting the use of fireworks.
Kline said Lofgren had given him a paper listing several things Muscatine could do to limit firework use.
“I personally would like to ban them from my neighborhood,” Kline said. “I have sent pictures of what happened this year and everything that went on. I have all the police call-ins – there were 248. If it is a $250 fine, that would be $65,000 if they could go get them.”
He said Lofgren told him the council could limit fireworks usage and suggested he visit the city council and the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors regarding the issue.
Peggy Kline said in her neighborhood, fireworks had started in June and ended July 14 and the usage was excessive.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the city already has an ordinance governing fireworks usage and limiting them to three days per year. She said this does not work when they can be shot on July 3 and 4 and on Dec. 31, but people begin shooting fireworks in May. One of the problems, she said, is the state legislature had mandated cities allow fireworks to be sold.
"If we made another law – they would not follow that either,” she said. “We only have so many police officers and we can only be so many places. Our really big problem is enforcement of the laws we already have. When they are allowed to be sold and we can’t do anything about it, that is where we are running into the problem.”
She said the police had worked very hard trying to stop fireworks use last year. Broderson said if fireworks weren’t sold in town, it would greatly diminish the problem.
In 2017 the Iowa legislature ended a longstanding ban on firework sales in Iowa and made it legal to sell consumer fireworks from June 1 through July 8 and again from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3.
Mike Hartman, city fire marshal, said the sales have to be allowed and the state set the dates. He said Broderson is correct that the use of fireworks is banned all but three days and people are shooting fireworks illegally. He said there have been incidents where fireworks have started fires, but it is hard to determine who exactly is responsible.
“The whole rest of the city population has to be subject to the smoke, noise and the possibility of being burned out of your house,” Mike Kline said. “It’s a safety thing for one thing. You are not allowed to shoot a gun off in city limits but you can shoot mega bombs off that will blow your windows out.”
Council member Kelcey Brackett said this is an issue for the state legislature because it had completely blocked the city’s ability to do anything meaningful to combat the problem. He also said even if the city removed the three days when fireworks usage was allowed, he did not believe it would change anything.
Broderson invited the Klines to ask Lofgren if he wished to attend a city council meeting to further discuss the issue of fireworks in the city.
