Barbecue and blues take center stage in Fruitland
Barbecue and blues take center stage in Fruitland

BBQ and blues take center stage

The Fruitland Fire Department will hold a Blues and BBQ event Saturday, July 10, at 151 N. St. in Fruitland. The event will include a rib cookoff, music from The Spoonbills and The Ernie Peniston Band, water wars, a sweetcorn eating competition, and a 50/50 raffle. A rib cookoff will begin at 8:30 a.m. The festival, which is in memory of Tom Haynes and Paul Elsdorf, will continue until 9 p.m. 

