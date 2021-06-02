Bargain World, Chicharo's expected to open in June at the Muscatine Mall

MUSCATINE – Exciting things are happening at the Muscatine Mall this month.
Two new businesses — a new store and a new, although familiar, restaurant — will be opening in June.
Bargain World of Muscatine is expected to open on June 16, according to mall manager Toni Klaren.
“This deal has been done for quite a while now,” Klaren said. “(The owner) has been learning his store and getting all of his shipments in over the past few months, so they’re about ready to open.”
Bargain World of Muscatine will act as the Muscatine Mall’s newest anchor store, filling in the spot that Younkers left — which Klaren had been looking to fill ever since the store first left several months ago.
“I had actually spoken to (the owner) prior to COVID-19 happening. Unfortunately, the pandemic sort of shut down everything and a lot of the transportation lines were affected, so getting products was an issue, otherwise the store would have already been open,” she said. “But now that things are going back to normal and product and supply lines are moving again, (the owner) has the availability to open up here.”
This new store will be a bargain warehouse that will sell many different items at prices lower than that of other big box stores. Some notable products include furniture, flooring, mattresses, home renovation products, bed & bath, appliances, cabinetry, children’s toys and tools. The owner is also hoping to bring in some clothing to sell there as well.
“They are kind of an everything-type store, which is great for our town,” Klaren said.
Along with believing in the store’s concept, Klaren had spoken previously with other mall managers from places like Burlington and Galesburg, who have also signed these bargain warehouse stores on as tenants — a move that has since proven to be successful.
“They bring in a ton of traffic, they’re good for the town, and we’re expecting those same results at the Muscatine Mall,” Klaren said. “We’re really just hoping to provide an additional service to the town to get people to stay and shop local, and I think this store will be a big benefit for us and for the owners, and will be a good partnership moving forward.”
The other business moving into the mall is Chicharo's Mexican Grill, which will be located right next to Bargain World and will also be open sometime in mid-June. Many may already know this restaurant from its downtown location, however the owners are looking to provide a “fast-food concept” with this new location.
Although Klaren didn't reveal the names of any other businesses that are looking into partnering with the Muscatine Mall, she said the mall is working with additional businesses and is hoping to bring more new stores in sometime in the future. A new website for the mall is also currently in the works.
“We’re always trying to add more to our town and expand the options for everyone,” Klaren said. “Since the pandemic happened, I think more people are staying local and are thankful for what their current options are, and that really helps us in our recruiting process for businesses. We can say ‘look at this successful business,’ and it allows us to pull more franchises from out of town. It’s an enticing thing when you’ve got businesses that are doing well, it really helps us bring in additional businesses.”