Bargain World, Chicharo's expected to open in June at the Muscatine Mall

“They are kind of an everything-type store, which is great for our town,” Klaren said.

Along with believing in the store’s concept, Klaren had spoken previously with other mall managers from places like Burlington and Galesburg, who have also signed these bargain warehouse stores on as tenants — a move that has since proven to be successful.

“They bring in a ton of traffic, they’re good for the town, and we’re expecting those same results at the Muscatine Mall,” Klaren said. “We’re really just hoping to provide an additional service to the town to get people to stay and shop local, and I think this store will be a big benefit for us and for the owners, and will be a good partnership moving forward.”

The other business moving into the mall is Chicharo's Mexican Grill, which will be located right next to Bargain World and will also be open sometime in mid-June. Many may already know this restaurant from its downtown location, however the owners are looking to provide a “fast-food concept” with this new location.