Bark announces run for Muscatine mayor in November election

MUSCATINE — If there is one thing Brad Bark hopes to bring to the position of mayor of Muscatine if elected, it is his big heart.

An entrepreneur, small business owner, and owner of a health clinic in Muscatine, Bark threw his hat into the ring for the position of mayor in the Nov. 2 election Tuesday evening. He said with his investment in Muscatine and the knowledge he and his family are in the community for the long haul, he wants to get to know the people of Muscatine and to work for them.

“I want to have Muscatine on the map as a destination place,” he said. “I want to work with the city and the county and small business to get Muscatine on the map and show what we can offer. Also, putting Muscatine’s best foot forward is what I am going for.”

He said the desire to run for mayor came up about a month ago as several people had asked him if he would be interested in running. He had considered running in the past and decided to try as a way of collaborating with people in Muscatine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He stresses that one of his favorite things is working with others as a team to accomplish a common goal and said the big plus he brings to the table is collaboration.