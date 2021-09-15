Bark announces run for Muscatine mayor in November election

MUSCATINE — If there is one thing Brad Bark hopes to bring to the position of mayor of Muscatine if elected, it is his big heart.
An entrepreneur, small business owner, and owner of a health clinic in Muscatine, Bark threw his hat into the ring for the position of mayor in the Nov. 2 election Tuesday evening. He said with his investment in Muscatine and the knowledge he and his family are in the community for the long haul, he wants to get to know the people of Muscatine and to work for them.
“I want to have Muscatine on the map as a destination place,” he said. “I want to work with the city and the county and small business to get Muscatine on the map and show what we can offer. Also, putting Muscatine’s best foot forward is what I am going for.”
He said the desire to run for mayor came up about a month ago as several people had asked him if he would be interested in running. He had considered running in the past and decided to try as a way of collaborating with people in Muscatine.
He stresses that one of his favorite things is working with others as a team to accomplish a common goal and said the big plus he brings to the table is collaboration.
“I like to work together with everybody,” he said. “A team is not just one person. Its many people throwing their log into the fire to make it burn.”
If elected he hopes to establish a relationship with everybody on the council and learn their goals. He wants to know what people want to see in Muscatine and what it would take to accomplish that.
With his 10 years of chiropractic practice, he cited his work ethic and positive attitude as key factors in his success. While he has not held elected office, Bark has served on a variety of community boards including the NWA, the art council and parks and rec board.
Born and raised in Prairie du Chien, Wis., Bark attended St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and then to the University of Wisconsin in Plattville where he earned a bachelor of science degree in biology. He and his fiancé, now his wife, Candice moved to Muscatine so she could take a job at Stanley Consultants and he could attend Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport. After Bark graduated, the couple moved several places throughout the country, looking for a place that was the perfect fit for the growing family. In the end, they found themselves back in Muscatine where Bark took the first customer in his chiropractic clinic on May 2, 2011.
Bark ended up buying the building his clinic was located in and set about renovating it as a positive contribution to downtown Muscatine. He and his wife had also had three children, Cora, David and Reuben. He also acquired a second building, which was also renovated. The building now houses what Bark calls a “diverse group of health professionals.”