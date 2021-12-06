Bark prepares to take office as Muscatine's next mayor

MUSCATINE – With the days counting down to Dec. 16 when he will officially be sworn in as the new mayor of Muscatine and officially taking over the position on Jan. 1, 2022, Brad Bark has been working to make sure he hits the ground running.

Bark said the many topics he studied during the campaign have been expanded. He has been going through videos of past city council meetings and learning many of the items that had been discussed. He has also been out-and-about learning what the citizens of Muscatine hope he addresses when he takes office.

“It’s the same items all four candidates were talking about,” Bark said. “It’s just trying to figure out how can we increase housing and how can we figure out what storefronts are open downtown and how can we fill them with unique businesses.”

Bark said he has been working on the best ways to work with other people in Muscatine to help the area grow. He said the area is only going to improve.

He believes living next to the river is something too many people in the area take for granted. Bark said he met someone who had moved to the area from Wisconsin who had visited Muscatine. When asked why he stayed in the area, the man had said that he wanted to stay by the river.