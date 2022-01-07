Bark's first meeting goes to the dogs

MUSCATINE — It was Bark, dogs, and gators during the first 2022 regular meeting of the Muscatine City Council Thursday evening.
During the meeting, the first meeting to be run by newly elected Mayor Brad Bark, the council reached a consensus for a motion to be drafted to suspend enforcement of the breed ban stopping the ownership of pit bull dogs in Muscatine. During the meeting, council member Peggy Gordon said there would be further discussion on changes to the animal ordinance during the Jan. 13 meeting.
“I appreciate the hard work the staff has done to create new and enforceable ordinances,” Gordon said. “With some recent events, I would like to ask that we put a pause on enforcing the breed ban.”
The ban remains in effect until the council votes on the issue. The consensus is to discuss the issue at the Jan. 13 meeting.
The council had been considering lifting the breed ban and had requested the city staff return with recommendations for change. The former council reached the decision to wait for the current council to be seated before any decision was made. She also said the council needs to move ahead in creating tighter and more enforceable ordinances.
Gordon said the laws governing aggressive animals and pet licensing would remain in effect.
Councilor Angela Lewis agreed with the idea, saying until there is more clarification in the law, it impacts animals that are not vicious. She said she has had calls from animal owners who feel they are being targeted and, while the animal may not be a pit bull, are given a week to get rid of the animal.
“We’ve batted this back and forth monthly,” council member Dewayne Hopkins said. “I’d like to see us put closure on it.”
He agreed with Gordon on suspending the ban.
Councilor Dennis Froelich, who has spoken in favor of keeping the ban several times, said he did not believe the ban should be lifted until there is a proven new code. Councilor John Jindrich said there is a pit bull that has attacked multiple times and animal control officers are doing their jobs. He said a pit bull had to be shot in September. He said the ban needed to be maintained. He said he did not know a vote was being taken.
“All of our citizens know there is a pit bull ban,” he said. “They know that, and they intentionally broke the code.”
Councilor Jeff Osborne said he is in favor of discussing the issue during the Jan. 13 meeting.
Councilor Nadine Brockert said the ban should be enforced if the dog is showing aggressive tendencies, however, if it is being singled out because of its appearance, she believes the city should hold off on enforcement.
City administrator Carol Webb said she would draft the motion and also look into the legalities of the city suspending enforcement on a law already in place.
Also during the meeting, citizen Larry Kent asked the council for an update on the use of his John Deere Gator utility vehicle. Webb told him the city has been considering amendments to the use of utility task vehicles, but that she did not feel the city would allow general use of UTVs on city streets.
“The code change we are looking at is to allow those vehicles specifically for snow removal,” she said. Kent said that he can already move snow with his Gator. He also said the John Deere side-by-side UTV is classified as an “over-the-road vehicle” and he wants to be able to use it on the streets legally.
Bark also announced that he had appointed Froelich as the mayor pro tem to operate as mayor in the event of his absence.