Bark's first meeting goes to the dogs

Councilor Angela Lewis agreed with the idea, saying until there is more clarification in the law, it impacts animals that are not vicious. She said she has had calls from animal owners who feel they are being targeted and, while the animal may not be a pit bull, are given a week to get rid of the animal.

“We’ve batted this back and forth monthly,” council member Dewayne Hopkins said. “I’d like to see us put closure on it.”

He agreed with Gordon on suspending the ban.

Councilor Dennis Froelich, who has spoken in favor of keeping the ban several times, said he did not believe the ban should be lifted until there is a proven new code. Councilor John Jindrich said there is a pit bull that has attacked multiple times and animal control officers are doing their jobs. He said a pit bull had to be shot in September. He said the ban needed to be maintained. He said he did not know a vote was being taken.

“All of our citizens know there is a pit bull ban,” he said. “They know that, and they intentionally broke the code.”

Councilor Jeff Osborne said he is in favor of discussing the issue during the Jan. 13 meeting.