Basketball star Joe Wieskamp wishes Jefferson Muskies good luck on exams

MUSCATINE — A basketball star with Muscatine ties gave Jefferson Elementary School students a little encouragement ahead of their state assessments.

Third- through fifth-graders take the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress assessments this week. It tests proficiency and growth in reading, writing, mathematics and science and helps schools gauge if a student is ready for the next level of education.

Special Education teacher Sarah Manjoine wanted the kids to have some fun before the tests started. She used Cameo, a website that creates personalized videos from celebrities, to contact former Muscatine basketball standout Joe Wieskamp with the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association.

“Doing the Cameo was a last-minute thought, and I wasn’t sure if I could pull it off in time, but Joe was the only one I wanted to send the message when deciding to do this,” Manjoine said. “The idea was to give our students a pep talk before taking the Iowa assessments to wish them well this week.”

Manjoine didn't speak with Wieskamp directly — she could only give him information through Cameo about what she'd like him to say. But she was able to text him through Wieskamp’s mother. He was excited about the opportunity, which showed in the 35-second long Cameo message.

“I wanted to wish you guys good luck on your Iowa Assessment this week. You’re all going to do great!” Wieskamp said in his message. “I just want to encourage you guys to stay focused and try your best. I also want to emphasize the importance of your academics and doing well because it will set you up for future success.”

Students were surprised to see the personalized message, Manjoine said.

“It was mainly the older kids that knew him or at least recognized him,” she said. “We have a lot of Iowa Hawkeye fans at Jefferson, and since Joe signed with San Antonio, we even have some Spurs fans as well.”

Manjoine said she wanted students to know Jefferson staff had faith in them.

“We’ve watched them persevere through toughness and come out stronger and smarter than they were to begin with.” Manjoine said. “A lot of times it’s about reminding them how brilliant they are, giving them the confidence to be great.”

