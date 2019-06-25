Although a planned renovation of high school restrooms will top $92,000, splitting the project over two bids will eliminate the need for architectural services, the Columbus School Board learned Monday.
Technology director Todd Heck, who also handles the district’s building and grounds management, told the board the structural portion of the renovation would be handled by Myers Construction, Sperry, while the project’s mechanical needs would be provided by Odessa Mechanical, Wapello.
Heck said Myers bid $48,235 and the Odessa bid was $44,222.
“Both are right below the fifty thousand mark, so we are under the level where we need to have an architect,” Heck said, pointing out there would be some additional cost for asbestos removal around pipes, but the amount would be relatively small.
Although Heck said the companies planned to have the work completed before school started in August, the board needed to act immediately on the bids.
“If it gets approved tonight, it should be completed by the start of school,” he said.
Superintendent Gary Benda said he was uncomfortable with the relatively loose assurance.
“Is there a way to narrow that date down a bit?” he asked Heck.
“We’re late in this game now,” Heck said, adding in response to a question from board chair Bob Schwab that a penalty clause could be added to the construction contract if work spilled over into school days.
Heck suggested the renovations would provide enough accommodation for handicap facilities that non-conforming restrooms in the junior high building might not need to be renovated.
Funding for the work will come from the district’s one-cent sales tax revenue, business director Neil Mills said.
No date for the start of the work was announced.
Meanwhile, in other related discussion, the board tabled action on acquiring a new wheelchair bus. Officials said the district’s current bus was running, so there was no immediate need to move forward.
The board agreed to table action after board member Wayne Finke raised questions over the $71,282 cost. Finke also objected to transportation director Tyler Hinkhouse’s absence from the meeting.
Hinkhouse is the Louisa-Muscatine School District transportation director who is shared with Columbus.
“It’s unacceptable to me that he doesn’t come,” Finke said, explaining he had questions over the proposal.
In other action, the board split on four employment actions. It voted unanimously to hire the district’s assistant volleyball coach. On a pair of 3-2 votes, it hired an elementary guidance counselor and a junior high science teacher, with Schwab and board members Andy White and Eric Totemeier voting in favor of the hire and Finke and board member Maria Gomez opposed on both votes.
On a 2-3 vote, it voted down an administration recommendation to hire a high school English/language arts teacher. White and Totemeier supported that motion, while Schwab, Finke and Gomez opposed it.
Opposition to the hires centered on district costs. Benda said he would reopen recruitment for the English/language arts position and would present another recommendation at the July meeting.
In final action, the board:
• Reviewed a new cell phone policy;
• Agreed to keep registration fees next year at $20;
• Agreed to add Wildbot Robotics as an extra-curricular activity with a coaching stipend of $1,480;
• Adopted a final concussion management policy;
• Approved the secondary student handbook and reviewed an elementary handbook proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.