Firefighters and police officers will face each other in a softball battle Sunday, with the proceeds going to the Muscatine Humane Society.
The annual Battle of the Badges will begin with children's activities at 3 p.m. and the softball game beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday in Musser Park. Activities for include bounce houses, face painting and a bake sale.
Cotton candy and popcorn will be available.
— Journal Staff
