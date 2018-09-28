Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Firefighters and police officers will face each other in a softball battle Sunday, with the proceeds going to the Muscatine Humane Society.

The annual Battle of the Badges will begin with children's activities at 3 p.m. and the softball game beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday in Musser Park. Activities for include bounce houses, face painting and a bake sale. 

Cotton candy and popcorn will be available.

— Journal Staff

