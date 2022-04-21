Bayer and Muscatine FFA hold their ninth Ag. Safety Day for Muscatine sixth graders

MUSCATINE – Muscatine middle-schoolers learned how much force it takes to extract a person trapped in a grain bin and experienced what it is like to be impaired behind the wheel.

Muscatine Community School District sixth-graders gathered Thursday at the Muscatine Ag Learning Center for the ninth annual Ag. Safety Day sponsored by Bayer (Monsanto) and Muscatine FFA.

“If we can help prevent a couple of accidents today, that’s a key thing for us,” Muscatine FFA instructor Sam Paul added.

Among the nearly 15 different stations, the sixth graders learned how hard it could be working with only one hand, emphasizing the importance of hand safety, while another station focused on hearing conservation. A machine that had the ability to run a 10 mph crash simulation with dummies reminded kids to wear their seat belts.

Students also pedaled specialized carts while wearing specialized goggle mean to simulate the visual impairment and dangers of driving while intoxicated.

“I think this station is a great learning experience for young kids, one that will hopefully stick in the head,” said event volunteer Mason Matthews.

Students also learned about power train and lawnmower safety as well as how to safely interact with animals. Bayer also provided a grain bin simulator, where kids learned how much force it would take to save someone submerged in a grain bin.

“We have about 70 Bayer volunteers that help put this event on and about 50 FFA kids,” Boar said. “We try to do as much hands-on stuff as we can, because I think that’s how they (the sixth graders) learn best.”

While learning about safety, the event also provided students an opportunity to network with businesses professionals in the community, Paul said.

"So some of these students are able to talk with the people that they’re working with on each station and see some of the job opportunities that are out there,” Paul said.

Among this year’s volunteers was FFA President Grant Van Nice.

“(Volunteering for this event) is important to me because I like to be able to see the kids of the town come through and enjoy themselves as we teach them how to be safe around equipment," Nice said.

