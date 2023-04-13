With the weather for the day being just about perfect, numerous employees from Bayer as well as volunteers from Muscatine FFA came out to the Muscatine Ag. Learning Center to put on its annual Ag. Safety Day for Muscatine’s sixth-graders.

This year is the 10th year that Bayer and Muscatine FFA have collaborated on this event, and the second since the start of the pandemic. About 400 local sixth-graders came out to this year’s Safety Day.

“We like to support the community in which we have our plant, and it’s important that kids learn safety both on the farm and in their own homes,” Chris Boar, community outreach coordinator, said. “I’m thankful that we’re back at doing these kind of things. It feels good to actually get the kids engaged in doing these kind of things again.”

There were five stations at Safety Day, each containing a few different activities that ranged over a variety of dangers. Many of these stations had been brought back from previous years, while some had been adjusted and changed slightly, such as the Eyeglass Safety demonstration, which was changed in order to better show kids exactly how safety glasses protect their eyes from projectiles.

Outdoors, there was another station set up with small karts for the visiting kids to drive while wearing “drunk goggles,” which was meant to help simulate driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs. These kids also wore the goggles while trying to accomplish smaller tasks like playing catch or throwing a basketball into a hoop. Boar said she saw it as a hands-on experience that could be both fun and impactful.

A fire safety house was also set up outside to show kids how to safely maneuver and escape from a room filled with smoke. Inside the Ag. Center, various games were set up, such as one where kids can test their knowledge on household safety as well as drugs that, because of their appearance, could potentially be mixed up with common household items. Also set up was the seatbelt convincer, which demonstrates the impact of a crash at 10 mph.

“I actually did not think that this was going to be that exciting at first, but now I’m starting to think that this is kind of cool, and I’m really enjoying it here,” sixth-grade student Wyatt Boysel said after making his way through a few of the stations.

Boysel continued, saying that he appreciated the provided popcorn snack as well as the nice staff at the event. He also shared that he had felt disoriented by the smoke in the fire safety house as well as the drunk goggles, but as unpleasant as those were he still believed that he learned a lot from those demonstrations.

“I’m just glad to be here with all my friends and having a good time,” he said.

In addition to all the volunteers from Bayer, 30 FFA students also helped at this year’s Safety Day by being group leaders and helping lead the animal safety and lawn mower safety portions of the event.

“We always have lots of kids that want to volunteer. It means a lot to see them helping at community events, sharing some of their knowledge and being positive role models for some of our elementary students,” Muscatine FFA instructor Sam Paul said.

This inclusion of the FFA students was one element that friends and sixth-graders Emerson Frankie and Yecenia Echols said that they admired.

“It’s been really awesome seeing all these Ag. people come out and help, and I really think it’s an amazing opportunity for everyone. It’s a very good precaution (in case something happens), and they’re teaching us about good stuff,” Frankie commented. “I really like it, and I think it’s a good experience for every classmate to bond and have these opportunities most kids don’t have.”

Echols added that in regards to her experience wearing the drunk goggles, she hoped that the feeling of being "drunk" while behind the wheel was something she never experienced again. Both she and Frankie also shared that they planned on joining FFA once they entered high school, stating that they would love to help out with Ag. Safety Day once they were old enough to do so.