Beating the heat as summer begins in Muscatine

MUSCATINE — With an excessive heat warning issued for the area through Wednesday afternoon, the Muscatine County Department of Public Health urges people to take precautions to make sure they stay healthy in the threatening temperatures.
The National Weather Service reports temperatures will be in the 90s at least through Wednesday, and the evenings will offer little relief, with the lows only dipping to the mid-70s to mid-80s. The heat index in some areas is expected to reach 110 degrees. Thunderstorms are expected Wednesday evening when a cold front moves through the area. The first day of summer is June 21.
“There are heat-related illnesses that can occur, but they are preventable,” Christy Roby, director of Public Health, said. “It can be as simple as heat rash or sunburn. People can get heat cramps or heat exhaustion up to heat stroke.”
Roby encourages people to stay hydrated and stay in a cool area. She said air conditioning is the best place to be. While no cooling stations have been opened, Roby said people can go places such as the library to cool off. She also said people should keep track of the weather.
Roby also encourages people to drink plenty of water, even when they aren’t thirsty. She explained the water keeps the body cooled down.
The highest risk populations in inclement weather are people over 65 or younger than 2, or with pre-existing conditions, she explained.
“Let’s look out for our neighbors and see how they are doing,” she said.
She also said if possible, outdoor activities should be done in the early morning or late night, and not in the mid-day with the highest heat. She also people should use sunscreen if they are outdoors.
Warning signs of a heat-related illness may include excessive sweating, nausea, headache, high heart rate, and high body temperatures.
According to a statement from the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, pets shouldn’t be left in a car for any length of time when the temperature is over 70 degrees. ARL recommends if people see a child or pet alone in a parked car during severe heat to contact law enforcement. Pet owners are advised to limit their pet’s time outside on hot days and to make sure they have plenty of water. And they are cautioned not to walk a pet on hot cement or asphalt and to keep auto coolant away from where pets can get at it.
While the annual Independence Day parade was unable to return this year due to road construction, the organization Keep Muscatine Beautiful held the Almost Fireworks Fest along the Muscatine riverfront. The event included live bands, refreshments, the first performance of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra since pre-COVID, all leading up to a fireworks display over the Mississippi.
Along with tents selling fireworks, inflatables are now common along the streets in Muscatine, inviting people in to the vendors' tents. Here a giant ape is displayed for the people driving on Highway 61.
On Saturday, July 4, Fruitland was the only city in Muscatine County to have an Independence Day celebration, due to most being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the parade kicking off the events Saturday morning, a traditional firework display was held at dusk.
