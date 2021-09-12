Because they didn't quit

MUSCATINE – As Muscatine Firefighter Travis Edwards looked at the flight of stairs heading to the top of the Merrill Hotel looming in front of him, he remembered the day 20 years ago when he wanted to help his brothers responding to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

On Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the attacks, a team of 10 Muscatine firefighters donned about 50 pounds of gear to run the Merrill stairways 110 times in honor of the emergency responders who lost their lives during the attacks. Earlier in the day Edwards had written the names of the 343 responders who had died during the attacks on 343 flags which he had planted by the Public Safety Center. Earlier in the day he had been one of the firefighters who had observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the attack.

“This was started in tribute to honor the first responders who were killed during the attack,” Edwards, the team captain, said. ‘We will be climbing the equivalent of 110 stories, which is what the World Trade Center was.”

He commented that in 2020, only two firefighters had participated in the climb. This year’s turnout lead him to think that the message of unity in the emergency responder community was getting stronger. Proceeds from the event go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to be used to help the families of fallen firefighters.

