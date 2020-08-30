Beeman motion for new trial denied in Iowa District Court

MUSCATINE – On Friday the Iowa District Court denied a motion for a new trial in the case of William Beeman, 62, who has already served 40 years of a life sentence in prison after being convicted of the murder of Michiel Winkel.
According to paperwork filed by district court judge Stuart Werling, the motion was denied because many of the issues raised by the Exoneration Project — a Chicago-based project affiliated with the University of Chicago that examines cases involving wrongful convictions — had already been litigated. The issues included a coerced confession and alternate suspects. It was also concluded expert scientific evidence did not constitute newly discovered evidence and that a timeline of witnesses was of no value to the defense.
“The defendant fails to show there is a reasonable probability that evidence withheld so substantial that it undermines confidence in the outcome of the case thereby requiring a denial of the motion for a new trial,” Werling wrote.
Interim Muscatine County Attorney James Barry commented on the ruling, “The Muscatine County Attorney’s Office is pleased to deliver this ruling to the Winkel family and the citizens of Muscatine County. The County Attorney’s Office and the various law enforcement agencies, including the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations — State of Iowa, worked diligently to continue to see that justice was done in this case.”
Michiel Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in Wildcat Den State park on April 26, 1980. Beeman’s attorneys argued new medical evidence about the state of Winkel’s dead body indicate she could not have died five days earlier on April 21, 1980, as the state alleges. Defense attorneys claim Beeman had broken his foot on April 22, 1980, and April 21 was the only day Beeman could have killed Winkel under the state’s theory. Winkel had been kicked in the head and choked before the murderer inflicted a lethal injury by stabbing her seventeen times in the chest. The body was unclothed and the victim had sexual intercourse sometime shortly before or after her death. Investigators initially focused on several men who were Winkel’s friends or boyfriends but eventually focused on Beeman who was a disc jockey at a nightclub Winkel frequented.
Beeman’s attorneys argued in 2019 that he has always maintained his innocence and that the confession was coerced at the end of a two-day interrogation. Beeman’s attorneys also objected to the DNA evidence in the trial going missing, however a law requiring such evidence to be kept was only passed in 2005.
“Last winter we had been given for the first time after 40 years the Division of Criminal Investigation file on Mr. Beeman which provided a lot of previously undisclosed information about the case,” Lindsay Hagy, co-counsel for Beeman, said during a June interview. “Mr. Beeman has been wrongfully incarcerated for 40 years for the tragic murder of Michiel Winkel in Muscatine.”
Hagy commented that during the original trial the state had disclosed one witness who had seen Winkel on April 22, but the file showed there were six other people who had seen her after April 21.
The project was involved in a review of all cases that involved a now-discredited science called microscopic hair analysis. Hagy said hair analysis had been used in the case, but not to convict Beeman. The case against Beeman did involve another discredited science called knife swipe comparison.
Former Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren argued that the new evidence being presented would not have changed the result of Beeman’s trial. According to a reply to the motion for a new trial, Beeman made two incriminating statements during the original investigation, including a confession, which a motion to suppress was denied during the trial and affirmed on appeal. In addition to the confession, he also made an incriminating statement to a transport deputy. Deputy Maynard Eckhardt testified to a statement by Beeman as he was brought back from the courthouse after a pretrial hearing. Dep. Eckhardt testified “On the way back as we were returning from the courthouse, we got just outside the door and the subject of escape came up; and I said I didn’t think Mr. Beeman could escape; and he stated that he felt he could; and I said, again, I didn’t really feel it was possible; and he said, “Well, I could.” Dep. Eckhardt then continued his answer, “He said, “The way I would do it is kick you in the head just the way I did her.” And so I said, “Well, I don’t think you can outrun a bullet.” And Mr. Beeman said, “Well, if I kicked you in the head, you’ll be on the ground dead and you won’t be able to use your gun.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!