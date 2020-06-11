Beeman seeks new trial in 1980 murder case

Hagy commented that during the original trial the state had disclosed one witness who had seen Winkel on April 22, but the file showed there were six other people who had seen her after April 21.

According to Hagy, an attorney for The Exoneration Project, Beeman had applied for representation and at the same time the Project, and the Midwest Innocence Project, was involved in a review of all cases that involved a now-discredited science called microscopic hair analysis. Hagy said hair analysis had been used in the case but not to convict Beeman. The case against Beeman did involve another discredited science called knife swipe comparison.

The Exoneration Project is a Chicago-based project affiliated with the University of Chicago that looks at cases involving hallmarks of wrongful conviction. In this case, the project is partnering with the Iowa Public Defender’s Office.

Hagy said the defense had tried to find the original biological evidence in the trial, including a sexual assault kit. She said last August the state had not been able to show what happened to it. DCI and the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said in court filings they had searched and had been unable to find the evidence. Then-Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren had commented in a written reply that law enforcement agencies had only been required to keep DNA evidence since 2005.