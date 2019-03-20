WEST LIBERTY — Patrons of the Muscatine County Fair will be able to enjoy a cold one after all.
The West Liberty City Council during its March 5 meeting did not approve renewal of a liquor license for the fairgrounds over concerns about security and safety. But the council approved the renewal Tuesday night after Police Chief Kary Kinmonth reported he had met with the fair board, and issues were resolved.
"There's nothing to preclude council from issuing this license," Kinmonth told the council. "We have a good relationship."
The council unanimously approved the renewal without further comment except for a thank you from Fair Board President Tom Christensen. "We will make sure things work well at the fair and other events there," he said.
Bricks for playground gear
A fundraising activity is underway for new playground equipment, Parks and Recreation Director Nick Heath reported. Heath said brick pavers recently went on sale. "I think we've got about $1,800 raised in the nine days we've been online," Heath said. "We'll run this all year."
The bricks will be placed in a sidewalk leading to a new playground area at Kimberly Park. Heath said the overall fundraising goal is $200,000 with $73,000 already raised and grant applications awaiting approval.
In other business, the council:
- Approved payment of claims totaling $532,605.
- Set an April 16 work session to review a We Lead proposal.
- Approved a resolution to accept charitable bequests from the Marilyn Irey estate.
- Approved a mayoral proclamation recognizing April as Junior Achievement Month.
