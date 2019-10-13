MUSCATINE — Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bennet focused mostly on education when he visited Muscatine Saturday evening.
About 20 people attended the program at the Missippi Brewing Company to see the United States Senator from Colorado speak on his campaign. He said the country is going in the wrong direction with President Donald Trump and he hopes to change course.
“Basically I determine whether we are making progress or not making progress through the eyes of the next generation,” he said. “No matter what our job is as Americans – whether you are a teacher or a business owner or county chair or a senator from Colorado – Our job as Americans is to make sure to have more opportunity for the people coming after us. My generation is at risk of being the first generation to leave less opportunity rather than more opportunity.”
He spoke of working as superintendent of the Denver, Colorado public schools. In 2008, he was speculated to be then-President Barrack Obama’s Secretary of Education. Instead he was appointed to a senate seat vacated by Ken Salazar. He was re-elected in 2010, 2014 and 2016.
Bennet said if he is elected he would bring the education system into the 21st century. He also said while others are talking about free college, he believes free pre-school would be much more beneficial.
One of the bills Bennet created and that he told the audience about is a bill that would forbid people who served in the house or the senate to work as lobbyists.
Bennet explained many people in Iowa and in Muscatine County voted for Barrack Obama twice and Donald Trump once. Saying Democrats won’t be able to win with just Democrats’ votes, he stressed the need for the Democrats to prove to swing voters the party is worthy of their trust.
He also talked about the need to “reform Democracy.” He defined this as getting the money out of politics and putting people back into politics. He said one of the ways to do this is to overturn Citizens United.
