Better late than never: The Method Muscatine enjoys success after a brief closure

MUSCATINE — Recently, Muscatine gave a new business a second welcome. Originally opening in March 2020, The Method Muscatine, 913 E. 2nd St., was forced to close because of the pandemic.
On Friday, June 11, it finally got to celebrate opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
With a priority on being community-focused, functional and “no frills”, this 24-hour CrossFit gym offers fitness classes and services for all ages.
Owner BJ Axtell didn’t have the easiest start, being forced to close the gym two weeks after opening and not having a chance to fully reopen until this year.
“It was very frustrating, almost deflating,” Axtell said, looking back on that time. “But we were able to turn it around.”
Much of the positive reception and energy that The Method had when it first opened stuck around, Axtell said, and the grand re-opening brought an “awesome” turn-out where about 76 people did the workout being offered that day.
Axtell said there was a need for what his business could offer.
“It just seemed like something people wanted. They wanted something different,” he said. “Our goal is fitness. We just want, overall, everybody to be healthy. We have some really good athletes in the gym, and we have entry-level people that just get started, and the cool thing about a cross-fit gym is that a group like that can still work out together. All the movements can be scalable.”
“The group of people that are members of this gym are the most supportive, and are just a great group to be around because they all share that common interest of wanting to be healthy and build muscle,” he said.
The Method offers CrossFit classes, QuickFit classes, or MOtiVE. While CrossFit and QuickFit focus on muscle and cardio endurance, MOtiVE is a running program. Each class is about an hour long and is taught by a professional coach. There are different payment options that residents can choose from, walk-ins are accepted, and the first class of any option is free.
As for the “no frills” promise, Axtell said his gym is simple and accessible, offering an effective workout with basic equipment.
“We just don’t overthink it too much,” he said. “At the end of the day, the goal is to be healthy and fit, and nothing more than that. Our goal is to make it the best hour of people’s day when they come in, help them get a good workout in, and then have them move on with their day.”
This summer, The Method will offer a Kid’s CrossFit Camp with three sessions. The first is filled and underway while the next session starts July 7 and runs through August 6.
“So far, the kids are having a great time and are learning ways to lift weights,” he said. “At this age, we don’t put any weights on the bars, we really just teach with PVC pipes and focus on the technique side of lifting.”
Axtell wants to focus on the community, and provide people with a spot where they can comfortably work out.
“I’ve had people reach out to me often and said how much they felt at home, how they would have never went into a gym before and now they are members who show up three times a week to do a workout," he said, “and I think that’s something pretty special.”
He also encourages people to try a free class. “That’s the best way to give it a shot, to just show up for a class.”
For more information on The Method Muscatine or for a class schedule, visit its website at themethodmuscatine.com/ or its Facebook page.