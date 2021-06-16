Better late than never: The Method Muscatine enjoys success after a year of closure

“The group of people that are members of this gym are the most supportive, and are just a great group to be around because they all share that common interest of wanting to be healthy and build muscle,” he said.

The Method offers CrossFit classes, QuickFit classes, or MOtiVE. While CrossFit and QuickFit focus on muscle and cardio endurance, MOtiVE is a running program. Each class is about an hour long and is taught by a professional coach. There are different payment options that residents can choose from, walk-ins are accepted, and the first class of any option is free.

As for the gym’s “no frills” promise, Axtell said his gym is simple and accessible, offering an effective workout with basic equipment.

“We just don’t overthink it too much,” he said. “At the end of the day, the goal is to be healthy and fit, and nothing more than that. Our goal is to make it the best hour of people’s day when they come in, help them get a good workout in, and then have them move on with their day.”

This summer, The Method will offer a Kid’s CrossFit Camp with three sessions. The first is filled and underway while the next session starts July 7 and runs through August 6.