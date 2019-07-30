WAPELLO — A partial report on a state highway project topped the discussions during a brief meeting of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
County engineer Larry Roehl reported to the board during his and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt’s regular weekly update that the bid opening for the repair of State Highway 92 west of Columbus Junction would be held later in the morning.
Roehl said he did not have any further information but had reported during an update earlier this year that the Iowa Department of Transportation was hoping to receive bids from local contractors who might be able to expedite the project.
A portion of the roadway just west of Columbus Junction was washed away in May, forcing the DOT to close the road. The DOT then spent several weeks conducting tests to develop a repair plan.
According to a DOT website, bids from four contractors were opened Tuesday morning, with the apparent low bid of $1,002,822 submitted by DeLong Construction, Washington. The other bidders included: Langman Construction, Inc., Rock Island, Illinois ($1,050,792); C.J. Moyna and Sons Inc., Elkader ($1,206,414); and Heuer Construction Inc., Muscatine ($1,285,830).
The late start for the project is Aug. 1, with construction expected to be completed by the end of the month.
In other action, the supervisors reviewed and approved the annual list of new applications for Business Property, Homestead and Military tax credits for Fiscal Year 2020.
The board also approved a special $127 claim for the assessor’s office. The bill needed to be paid before Aug. 1 to escape interest and other charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.