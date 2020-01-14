WAPELLO - Four separate companies submitted apparent low bids on four different road and bridge projects during a bid opening Tuesday during the Louisa County Board of Supervisors meeting.
County engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt conducted the openings before the supervisors and a half-dozen area contractors or their representatives.
Boomerang Corporation, Anamosa, provided the apparent low bid of $196,340 on the county’s Columbus City 64 bridge replacement on 218th Street southeast of Columbus Junction. According to previous discussions, a culvert will be replacing an aging arch bridge. Bids from Brandt Construction, Milan, IL. and Progressive Structures, Elkader, were also submitted.
Part of the cost for this project will be covered through Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) disaster assistance.
Another bridge replacement on S Avenue, southwest of Morning Sun, drew two bids, with Brandt Construction providing the apparent low bid of $347,876. Iowa Bridge and Culvert, Washington, submitted the other bid for this project.
This project is not eligible for FEMA funding and its cost will be covered by local funding.
SulzCo LLC, Muscatine, was one of five contractors that submitted bids to replace an arch bridge on 65th Street southwest of Wapello; and was the apparent low bidder with its $142,060 proposal.
Other bidders for this locally-funded project were Boomerang Corporation, Brandt Construction, Progressive Structures and PCI, Reinbeck.
The final project bid by the county was a relocation of H Avenue east of Grandview. This FEMA-supported project drew the most interest from contractors, with 10 bids submitted.
Fye Excavating, Sperry, submitted the apparent low bid of $104,033. Other contractors who bid included PCI; SulzCo; Brandt; Boomerang; DeLong Construction, Washington; Triple B Construction, Wilton; Heuer Construction, Muscatine; Cole Construction, Keosauqua; and JB Holland, Decorah.
Shutt said the engineers would review the bids and then develop a bid tally sheet that would be provided to all the contractors.
In other action, the supervisors received monthly department updates from veterans affairs coordinator Adam Caudle and public health services administrator Roxanne Smith.
Caudle reported he was continuing to work with Blue Water Navy veterans for service-connected benefits they may be eligible to receive. Caudle said Navy veterans who served on ships within 12 miles of Vietnam during the Vietnam War could be eligible for benefits.
Caudle also updated the board on recent outreach numbers and told the board that Muscatine and Louisa counties would be holding a veterans appreciation event on Mar. 8 at the National Guard Armory in Muscatine.
Smith said she was continuing to attract support for her effort to change state law to allow nurse practioners to serve as the medical director on county boards of health.
Currently those positions can only be filled by licensed physicians and Louisa County, which has no practicing resident physician, has experienced difficulty filling the seat.
During a later part of the meeting, the board did appoint nurse practitioner Jacinto Wangui, Iowa City, to fill another seat on the board, which was vacated by the recent resignation of Whitney Howell.
Wangui currently practices at a facility in Columbus City, but Smith indicated if the law is changed, Wangui could rotate into medical director’s position.
In final action, the board:
• Approved the public health services annual agency evaluation;
• Approved a $481 vacation and holiday comp payout for former Louisa County Deputy Sheriff Jimmy James.
