Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County hope to gain 45 Bigs in 45 days

MUSCATINE — Big Brother Big Sisters of Muscatine has nearly 60 children currently looking for someone who can mentor them and help them grow.

Some of these kids have just gotten on the program’s waiting list, and others have been waiting for 100 days, 200 days and some even longer.

To try and find Bigs for as many of these kids as possible, at the start of July, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine began its “45 Bigs in 45 Days” campaign in the hopes of attracting more attention and additional volunteers for its program.

Since starting the campaign, there has been progress towards the program’s goal. According to Big Brothers Big Sisters Director Lyndsey Phillips, throughout the first half of this campaign, eight new volunteers have signed up and will soon be matched with their new little siblings.

“I think (eight new volunteers) is a great start,” Phillips said. “We’re definitely raising awareness that there is a need, and we know that it takes a little bit to make a commitment like that, so I think that we’re doing okay. We definitely need more to sign up, but there’s still time. Forty-five is a lofty goal, but it’s what we need to try and hit.”

The most important quality that Muscatine’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program is looking for in a mentor is consistency and reliability.

“They need to be able to put in either an hour a week or four hours a month,” Phillips said.

To help, Big Brothers Big Sisters will offer a monthly activity that all sibling pairs have the chance to participate in, allowing them to do something fun that doesn’t require a ton of planning on their end. Most recently, the program held a canoeing event at Deep Lakes. Other previous activities have included picnics, ice cream socials and visiting Muscatine’s Environmental Learning Center.

In addition to being consistent and reliable, the program is also looking for Bigs that have a variety of interests and experience levels.

“We have lots of different youth on our waiting list that come from different backgrounds and have different activity ideas, so the more variation the better,” Phillips said. “If you’re interested, just call and have a conversation with us so you can learn a little bit about some of the kids that are on our waiting list. You might realize that there is a good fit for you.”

To help find more Bigs, the program has also begun accepting couples who are interested in sharing a little sibling.

“If someone and their spouse would like to mentor a child together, that’s definitely an option — and sometimes that works best in busy schedules, since they can tag in and out on who’s going to be meeting with that child and develop that relationship together,” Phillips said.

Those who are interested in becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister can call Phillips at 563-263-9996, email her at lphillips@muscatiney.org or check out the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Muscatine County Facebook page for more information.