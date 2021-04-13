Bike Nights returns to Wilton this month

WILTON — A series of annual events in downtown Wilton for motorcyclists will take place again in 2021.
The City Council Monday night unanimously approved a request from Brian Froehlich, owner of Froh's Pub and Grub, to hold his Froh's Bike Night events from 5-9 p.m. beginning Friday, April 30 and continuing through Friday, Sept. 3. Froelich said the layout would remain the same, and on Saturday, Sept. 4, Froh's will sponsor a poker run for motorcyclists.
"We raise money for the combat vets," he told the council.
"I don't see any problem with that," said Mayor Bob Barrett, with Police Chief Dave Clark adding, "He does a great job."
But Froehlich voiced concerns about a proposed Special Events Ordinance that is being considered by the council. The ordinance would require permission and fees to block city streets.
"I totally understand the concept," Froehlich told the council. "I have $515 invested in barricades and signs. Who else has gone out of their way to get their own barricades?"
Froehlich repeated that his events raise funding for the food pantry, combat veterans, and other causes.
"I just ask that you take that into consideration," he said.
When the matter came up for discussion later in the meeting, council member Wayne Budding said there shouldn't be exceptions.
"To me, either we go with it or we don't," he said.
"I'm on Froh's side a little bit because he's spent all this money," council member Keith Stanley said.
City clerk Kit Koele reminded council members a for-profit craft show that was permitted last fall left a lot of cleanup that had to be done at city expense. Council member Steve Owens said that community businesses benefit when people are drawn to town by special events.
"Yes, these people make money, but so do all the businesses in town," said Owens. "There's fallout from this."
The council approved the second reading of the proposed ordinance, but amendments are likely before the third reading, possibly including a schedule of services needed for special events and the fees that would be charged, and possibly a refundable deposit.
On a related note, the council also approved the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would prohibit parking on both sides of Chestnut and Cedar Streets from Fifth Street south to the alley and on the south side of West Third Street from Liberty Street to Highway 38, although two Cedar Street residents requested parking be allowed on the west side of Cedar.
HOUSING
Wilton officials are taking an active role in providing new housing but also speculating that much more needs to be done. The council approved construction draw requests of $88,258, $87,822, and $77,533 for three new houses that are part of the Wilton Development Corporation's Workforce Housing Project.
Later in the meeting, Barrett said he receives a lot of inquiries about available housing and wondered whether duplexes could be built on property where the old elementary school was located.
"The infrastructure is there," he said. "The sewer and water are there."
Barrett also suggested city land that's adjacent to the newer water tower.
"Along Water Street is all corn," he said. "That could be development there."
And Barrett suggested city land along Third Street and land on the north side of Division Street, although it would have to be annexed. "There's a demand," he said.
Interim city administrator Jeff Horne said he receives inquiries about the senior living complex that's planned to be built along Fifth Street.
"I think we have a pretty good idea of where we have to go," Horne said.
"We're going to get bigger, or we're going to get smaller," Stanley said.
Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood said housing is an important component of the group's vision.
"We've been doing it for awhile," she said. "We're moving forward, and we just have to keep going."
Housing for an expanding workforce isn't the only need. Allgood said lots of farmers want to move into town as they retire, and she suggested duplexes.
"We'd sell those in a second," she said.
AMBULANCE
The Wilton Fire Department is ready to provide ambulance service to residents in and around the community. The council authorized the purchase of an ambulance through a $250,200 loan which firefighters told the council would be paid off in five years.
"I think the fire department has done a great job," Owens said. "It's all in order."
AUDIO-VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS
The pandemic has brought about new ways and new technologies for conducting meetings. The council accepted a quote of $3,700 for new audio-visual equipment to be located in council chambers.
"We are entering a new phase post COVID where people who used to come to our meetings may not come in person any more," Horne told the council.
The quote does not include the cost of installation.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills and payroll totaling $392,842.
- The council approved expenditure of $272,000 for Wastewater Plant Sludge Storage equipment.
- The council approved expenditure of $214,148 for a new street sweeper.
- The council approved appointment of Lori Brown to the Board of Adjustment.
- The council accepted resignation of Lorna Jasperson from the Light Board and approved the appointment of Shelly Cram Rahlf.