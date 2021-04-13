Bike Nights returns to Wilton this month

Later in the meeting, Barrett said he receives a lot of inquiries about available housing and wondered whether duplexes could be built on property where the old elementary school was located.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The infrastructure is there," he said. "The sewer and water are there."

Barrett also suggested city land that's adjacent to the newer water tower.

"Along Water Street is all corn," he said. "That could be development there."

And Barrett suggested city land along Third Street and land on the north side of Division Street, although it would have to be annexed. "There's a demand," he said.

Interim city administrator Jeff Horne said he receives inquiries about the senior living complex that's planned to be built along Fifth Street.

"I think we have a pretty good idea of where we have to go," Horne said.

"We're going to get bigger, or we're going to get smaller," Stanley said.

Wilton Development Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood said housing is an important component of the group's vision.

"We've been doing it for awhile," she said. "We're moving forward, and we just have to keep going."