'Biker Bash for the NICU' charity event to be held this weekend

MUSCATINE — The “No Baffles No Brakes” biker group will hold a bash for a good cause this weekend.
The group will hold its Biker Bash for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit event from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 31, at the Rosebowl in Muscatine, 1411 Grandview Ave.
“We’re getting all ready to go; we’re just finishing up our last bit of details for it,” Chad Brislawn said. Brislawn, who started the group and writes the “No Baffles No Brakes” column, is setting up the event with his wife. It is the second time they will hold a Biker Bash.
In 2020, the event was held to raise money for a local mother who had breast cancer. The event raised $5,000 and had 63 bikes show up.
“Hopefully this year, we’ll be able to do a little better than that,” Brislawn said, “We plan on doing it every year, and we may open ourselves up to doing different causes if we want to later on.”
All proceeds for the event will go to the Iowa Meals for Moms program and NICU families at the University of Iowa hospital in Iowa City. Through the Meals for Moms program, the hospital is able to provide free meals for families that are staying there. For Brislawn, he had a personal reason for wanting to help.
“Six years ago, my son spent some time in the NICU when we were up there, and we got to talk to a lot of parents up there that had been staying there significantly longer than we had. There was quite a few stories up there, and we just thought that this would be a good way to kind of give back to the people that helped save our son,” he said.
This year’s event will feature various food trucks, beer vendors, other vendors and several local bands that will start playing at 4 p.m. The bands include 21 Steps, The Pour Boyz, Just Cuz, The Damn Gallaghers and Wednesday Adams.
Also featured at the Biker Bash are a bike wash for $10 per bike, a bike show, a loudest bike competition at 8:15 p.m., a raffle and silent auction, and a burnout pit. The House of Atlas will sponsor the pit, and everyone who uses the burnout pit has a chance to win a free tire from its store.
While the main reason for the event is to help a cause that means a lot to him, Brislawn also sees it as a way to promote and share the positive influence of motorcycle culture — something he already does with his “No Baffles, No Breaks” Facebook group.
“It’s a fun way to give back," he said. "We go to a lot of motorcycle events, and you’d be hard pressed to find a group of people that would be more willing to give up themselves than the biker community. Usually when you have motorcycles, you have charities hand-in-hand, and I think that gets overshadowed quite a bit. So, we just want to draw attention to that generosity. A lot of these guys may look pretty rough, but they have some of the biggest hearts out there."
The Biker Bash will happen rain or shine. Guests are asked to come in from the South U.S. Highway 61 Bypass side because of construction on Grandview Avenue.