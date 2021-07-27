'Biker Bash for the NICU' charity event to be held this weekend

MUSCATINE — The “No Baffles No Brakes” biker group will hold a bash for a good cause this weekend.

The group will hold its Biker Bash for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit event from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 31, at the Rosebowl in Muscatine, 1411 Grandview Ave.

“We’re getting all ready to go; we’re just finishing up our last bit of details for it,” Chad Brislawn said. Brislawn, who started the group and writes the “No Baffles No Brakes” column, is setting up the event with his wife. It is the second time they will hold a Biker Bash.

In 2020, the event was held to raise money for a local mother who had breast cancer. The event raised $5,000 and had 63 bikes show up.

“Hopefully this year, we’ll be able to do a little better than that,” Brislawn said, “We plan on doing it every year, and we may open ourselves up to doing different causes if we want to later on.”

All proceeds for the event will go to the Iowa Meals for Moms program and NICU families at the University of Iowa hospital in Iowa City. Through the Meals for Moms program, the hospital is able to provide free meals for families that are staying there. For Brislawn, he had a personal reason for wanting to help.